Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Disturbed Score 17th #1 at Rock Radio with 'Bad Man'

Disturbed Score 17th #1 at Rock Radio with 'Bad Man'

“Bad Man” has garnered over 25 million radio impressions to date.

Feb. 27, 2023  

Acclaimed multi-platinum rock band Disturbed have just scored another #1 record at Rock Radio with latest single "Bad Man," marking the band's 17th #1 Active Rock Single. "Bad Man" has garnered over 25 million radio impressions to date.

The chart-topping track follows in the footsteps of the band's 16th #1 Rock Radio single "Hey You," which are both featured on their eighth studio album Divisive. The album debuted at #1 across multiple charts, including Billboard's Top Alternative Albums Chart, Top Hard Rock Albums Chart, and Digital Albums Chart upon its release last fall.

Disturbed also just announced their 36-date Take Back Your Life 2023 North American tour which kicks off on April 27th in Montreal, making stops across the U.S. and Canada throughout this summer. See a full list of dates at www.disturbed1.com.



VIDEO: Macklemore Performs HEROES Off Upcoming Album BEN Photo
VIDEO: Macklemore Performs 'HEROES' Off Upcoming Album 'BEN'
Vevo’s Ctrl series highlights the work of musicians making an impact in the music scene – both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo’s Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. Macklemore's video performance follows sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and more.
Ron Gallo Debuts BIG TRUCK ENERGY Photo
Ron Gallo Debuts 'BIG TRUCK ENERGY'
Lead by delicate strings and a post-punk attitude, this never rings more true than on latest single “BIG TRUCK ENERGY” released. Perhaps Gallo’s most direct and potentially uncomfortable song, it speaks to a variety of political, social and environmental issues we've all become pretty familiar with in the last few years.
VIDEO: Dorothy Releases Black Sheep-Live At The Whisky A Go Go Visual Photo
VIDEO: Dorothy Releases 'Black Sheep-Live At The Whisky A Go Go' Visual
The performance was shot & edited by Matt Akana and features Rock Band Dorothy performing at the legendary and packed-out Sunset Strip venue, with a crowd singing along to the chorus in unison. A record Dorothy says is a dedication to her core fans and is currently Top 15 at Active Rock Radio. Watch the new video now!
Emerging Los Angeles Talent Drops Infectious Single See You Dance Photo
Emerging Los Angeles Talent Drops Infectious Single 'See You Dance'
Los Angeles-based DJ and producer Meetch has been making waves within the rising class of burgeoning tech-house producers, capturing the attention of dance music fans with his dynamic and innovative approach to electronic music. With over a decade of live music experience under his belt, Meetch is stepping out from behind the booth.

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Macklemore Performs 'HEROES' Off Upcoming Album 'BEN'VIDEO: Macklemore Performs 'HEROES' Off Upcoming Album 'BEN'
February 27, 2023

Vevo’s Ctrl series highlights the work of musicians making an impact in the music scene – both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo’s Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. Macklemore's video performance follows sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and more.
Amanda Seyfried Says Original MEAN GIRLS Stars Are 'Dead Set' on Appearing in Movie MusicalAmanda Seyfried Says Original MEAN GIRLS Stars Are 'Dead Set' on Appearing in Movie Musical
February 27, 2023

Amanda Seyfried has revealed that she and the four stars of the original Mean Girls movie, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Lacey Chabert, are 'dead set' on appearing in the sequel. Seyfried, who played Karen Smith in the 2004 movie, also offered her idea on how they could possibly appear in the film.
VIDEO: Woody Harrelson Parodies a Broadway Musical Promo on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVEVIDEO: Woody Harrelson Parodies a Broadway Musical Promo on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
February 27, 2023

In a new cut for time sketch on Saturday Night Live, Woody Harrelson, Bowen Yang, Kenan Thompson, and more parodied a trailer advertising a new Broadway musical. The sketch featured the cast singing their own versions of songs like 'Hello' by Adele, 'It's All Coming Back to Me Now' by Celina Dion, and Ariana DeBose's viral rap. Watch the video now!
VIDEO: HBO Shares ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED TrailerVIDEO: HBO Shares ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED Trailer
February 27, 2023

ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED is an epic, emotional, and interconnected story about internationally renowned artist and activist Nan Goldin told through her slideshows, intimate interviews, groundbreaking photography, archival family snapshots and rare footage of her personal fight to hold the Sackler family. Watch the video now!
Ron Gallo Debuts 'BIG TRUCK ENERGY'Ron Gallo Debuts 'BIG TRUCK ENERGY'
February 27, 2023

Lead by delicate strings and a post-punk attitude, this never rings more true than on latest single “BIG TRUCK ENERGY” released. Perhaps Gallo’s most direct and potentially uncomfortable song, it speaks to a variety of political, social and environmental issues we've all become pretty familiar with in the last few years.
share