Disney Releases New 'Star Wars: Visions' Soundtracks

Following the success of anime anthology series Star Wars: Visions, digital soundtracks from each short are now available from Walt Disney Records.

Star Wars: Visions celebrates Star Wars through the lens of the world's best anime creators, storytellers, and composers. Stay immersed in the galaxy far, far away by listening to the soundtracks from each short available where music is streamed.

Listen to the nine new soundtracks from the series here:

"The Duel" Kamikaze Douga - From composer Keiji Inai:

"Tatooine Rhapsody" - Studio Colorido (Twin Engine) - From composer

Yoshiaki Dewa and Nonpe

"THE TWINS"- TRIGGER - From composer Michiru Ōshima

"The Village Bride"- Kinema Citrus - From composer Kevin Penkin

"The Ninth Jedi" - Production I.G - From composer Nobuko Toda, Kazuma

Jinnouchi

"T0-B1" - Science SARU - From composers A-bee, Keiichiro Shibuya

"The Elder" - TRIGGER - From composer Michiru Ōshima

"Lop & Ochō" - Geno Studio (Twin Engine) - From composer Yoshiaki Dewa

"Akakiri" - Science SARU - From composer U-zhaan

For more Star Wars music, listen to the Best of Star Wars Playlist here: