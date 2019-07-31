Disney Launches New Music Initiative Centered on Live Events

Disney announces the "True Original Summer of Music," a musical extension of the "Mickey True Original Campaign," in celebration of Mickey Mouse's 90 years of impact on pop culture. The festivities kick-off in August with emerging Nashville singer and guitarist Devon Gilfillian performing at Levi's® Haus of Strauss and continue with K-pop superstar Tiffany Young making a special appearance at D23 Expo, Disney's ultimate fan event.

Capitol Records recording artist, Devon Gilfillian, who draws unique inspiration from both R&B singers of the 60s and 70s and hip-hop artist of the 2000s, will perform at Levi's® Haus of Strauss in West Hollywood on August 6. The intimate summer concert will be performed in front of a select crowd of musicians, influencers and entertainment industry insiders. Attendees will also have the opportunity to select a Levi's® item and visit the tailor shop, where they can customize their look with Mickey patches and accessories. Beats by Dre will also be onsite to showcase their 90th Anniversary headphones featuring an iconic Mickey print.

On August 25th, K-pop star Tiffany Young, a solo artist who rose to fame with chart-topping girl group Girls' Generation, will make a special appearance at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. A self-proclaimed Disney fanatic, Tiffany will celebrate the launch of her new single and upcoming music video, Magnetic Moon, at the world's largest gathering of Disney fans.

"Mickey has served as a muse and creative symbol for musical artists for generations, with the classic Mickey Mouse tee appearing on concert stages across the globe," said Josh Silverman, EVP, global product commercialization, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. "A musical celebration is only fitting for Mickey, and we're delighted to showcase his influence through performances this summer."

Disney's "True Original Summer of Music" initiative will continue as a tenet of the "True Original" campaign that launched last year to celebrate Mickey's 90th anniversary. Developed to showcase Mickey's influence on pop culture, art, music, technology and more throughout history and 90 years after his big-screen debut, a milestone moment included "Mickey: The True Original Exhibition," an immersive pop-up experience that drew thousands of attendees and celebrity fans eager to show their love of one of pop culture's most beloved characters.

To further commemorate this anniversary, Disney collaborated with 'true original' brands including rag & bone, Vans Vault, Sugarfina, Polaroid, Otterbox, Evian, Nestle, and more. Additionally, last year, Levi's® launched a special edition capsule collection featuring Mickey on classic denim staples and tees, while Beats by Dre debuted a pair of Mickey-inspired headphones that celebrated the true originality of emerging musical artists.

Fans can follow @MickeyTrueOriginal on Instagram to see live updates from both events and behind-the-scenes artist content.





