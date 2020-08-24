Disco Donnie Presents Announces Ubbi Dubbi Festival 2021 Dates And Phase 1 Lineup

See the full lineup here.

Today, Disco Donnie Presents announces the return and phase 1 line up for Ubbi Dubbi Festival in Dallas- Fort Worth, Texas for its sophomore event taking place April 24 and 25, 2021. This second installment follows the success of its 2019 sold-out debut.

While 2020's festival cancelation may have been a let down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DDP has been working diligently to make it up to their fans who were thrilled with the festival's lineup. DDP are excited to announce a line-up we already know fans will love.

Featured on the star studded phase 1 lineup are some of the most celebrated names in the electronic music world and festival favorites including Adventure Club, Camelphat, Green Velvet, Illenium, Kaskade, and Seven Lions with over 40 more artists to be announced. Ubbi Dubbi 2021 will take place in Dallas/Fort Worth on Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25. Tier 1 tickets are on sale as of 10 AM tomorrow, Tuesday August 25.

The festival celebrates the friendship between two music loving friends, Ubbi and Ubbi. Dubbi who loves dubstep and trap taught Ubbi about electronic music and now he loves house and techno. To satisfy both Ubbi and Dubbi legions, the festival will once again feature artists from across the spectrum of electronic music, from house and techno to dubstep, trap, and bass music.

In keeping with its tradition of giving back to the community, 2019's Ubbi Dubbi Festival donated $15,000 to local Texas charities including The Fort Worth POA "Cops for Kids," Fort Worth B-Cycle, and Girls Rock Fort Worth.

This is the latest production by Disco Donnie Presents who also produce Sunset Music Festival, Freaky Deaky and thousands of tours headlined by the biggest names in the electronic music space throughout the year.

UBBI DUBBI PHASE ONE LINE-UP

13

ADVENTURE CLUB

ATLIENS

BRONDO

BRUNO FURLAN

CAMELPHAT

DESTRUCTO

DIRT MONKEY

DOM DOLLA

ESKUCHE

FRANKY WA

GAMMER

GREEN VELVET

GRYFFIN DJ SET

I_O

ILLENIUM

INZO

JOYRYDE

JUSTIN JAY

KAIVON

KASKADE

KOMPANY

KYLE WATSON

LIQUID STRANGER

LSDREAM

LUZCID

MARAUDA

MERSIV

MiTiS

NOIZU

RIOT TEN

RUSKO

SEVEN LIONS

SHANGHAI DOOM

SHIBA SAN

SOSA

SWARM

TIGA

VALENTINO KHAN

VNSSA

WHIPPED CREAM

ZOMBOY

View More Music Stories Related Articles