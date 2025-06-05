Disclosure Sets 2025 North American Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-platinum duo Disclosure has announced their "Fall 2025 - North American Tour," bringing their epic, acclaimed live show to fans across North America. The tour launches at Seattle’s WAMU Theater on September 19, includes festival stops at Oregon’s Cascade Equinox Festival and Mexico City’s Nescafé Vaivén, and wraps at Forest Hills Stadium in NYC on October 18.

Various pre-sales kick off Wednesday, June 11, at 10 a.m. local time, while general on-sale begins Friday, June 13, at 10 a.m. local time. Go HERE for tickets and see the full itinerary below. Fans can sign up for access to Disclosure’s Artist Presale via here.

The live tour news arrives ahead of a series of previously announced North American Disclosure DJ sets, and follows an exhilarating run of releases that showcase not only Guy and Howard Lawrence’s gift for crafting inventive songs destined to take over the dance floor, but also their long-running legacy of boundary-pushing collaboration.

A truly unstoppable force in the dance music world and beyond, Disclosure are now nine-time GRAMMY® Award nominees. After earning their first career GRAMMY® nod for their monumental 2013 full-length debut, Settle, in the category of Best Dance/Electronic Album, they repeated the feat with 2015’s Caracal and 2020’s ENERGY. The duo also went on to earn nominations for Record of the Year (for producing Khalid’s “Talk”) and Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “My High” (featuring Aminé and slowthai) and 2024’s “Higher Than Ever Before,” among other beloved songs.

Ahead of the new live dates, Disclosure will be DJing festivals throughout June and July, including South Carolina’s High Tide Festival this Saturday, Michigan’s Electric Forest, Chicago’s Auris Pride Weekender, and Vancouver’s FVDED in the Park. Guy will also be bringing his intimate Friends & Family club series, which typically includes B2B sets with some of the most exciting names in electronic music, to stops along the way.

Disclosure Tour Dates

June 6 Miami, FL Club Space - Disclosure DJ Set

June 7 Charleston, SC High Tide Festival - Disclosure DJ Set

June 12 Ogden, UT Ogden Amphitheatre - Disclosure DJ Set

June 13 Denver, CO Reelworks - Disclosure DJ Set

June 21 Rothbury, MI Electric Forest - Disclosure DJ Set + Friends & Family

June 22 Ottawa, ON Escapade Music Festival - Disclosure DJ Set

June 27 Chicago, IL All of Us Festival - Disclosure DJ Set

June 28 Toronto, ON Electric Island - Disclosure DJ Set

July 4 Calgary, AB Badlands Festival - Disclosure DJ Set + Friends & Family

July 5 Surrey, CA FVDED in the Park - Disclosure DJ Set

September 19 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater (LIVE) ^

September 21 Redmond, OR Cascade Equinox Festival (WITHIN EVENT PRODUCTION)

September 23 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl (LIVE) *

September 25 San Diego, CA The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park (LIVE) *

September 27 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre (LIVE) *

September 28 Stanford, CA Frost Amphitheater (LIVE) ^

October 2 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center (LIVE) ^

October 4 Jean, NV RISE Festival (WITHIN EVENT PRODUCTION)

October 7 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom (LIVE) ^

October 11 Mexico City, MX Nescafé Vaivén Festival (LIVE)

October 15 Boston, MA Roadrunner (LIVE) ^ >

October 17 Washington, DC The Anthem (LIVE) * >

October 18 Forest Hills, NY Forest Hills Stadium (LIVE) ^

^VILLAGER Support

*BULLET TOOTH Support

> fERS Support

About Disclosure

Disclosure released their debut single, “Offline Dexterity,” in 2010, when brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence were still teenagers. Released in 2013, their debut album, Settle, included the breakthrough hit “Latch” featuring Sam Smith, which has now attained over 1.2 billion streams on Spotify alone. Settle and their 2015 sophomore album, Caracal, each debuted at No. 1 on the UK Official Albums, the UK Official Dance Albums, and Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums charts. ENERGY (2020) became Disclosure’s third album to earn a GRAMMY® nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album while the single “My High” featuring Aminé and slowthai was nominated for Best Dance Recording.

Alchemy followed in 2023 — debuting at No. 1 on the UK Official Dance Albums chart, it contained the GRAMMY-nominated single “Higher Than Ever Before.” In total, Disclosure has been nominated for 9 GRAMMY® Awards, 4 BRIT Awards, and an Ivor Novello Award amongst many other accolades. The duo has amassed over 11 billion combined global streams, sold over 7 million albums, and collaborated with the likes of Smith, Lorde, The Weeknd, and many others. They have also played major global shows, from a sold-out Madison Square Garden, to headline slots at Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, Parklife, and All Points East, to large-scale sets at Coachella and Bonnaroo. After signing to Disorder in partnership with Capitol Music Group in 2024, Disclosure released their hit GRAMMY®-nominated single “She’s Gone, Dance On.” They will set out on their "Fall 2025 - North American Tour" on September 19th at Seattle’s WAMU Theater. The tour includes festival stops at Oregon’s Cascade Equinox Festival and Mexico City’s Nescafé Vaivén, and wraps at Forest Hills Stadium in NYC on October 18.

