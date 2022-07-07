Director Terence Nance aka Terence Etc Announces Debut Album

Terence Etc. proudly announces his debut LP, V O R T E X, arriving on August 19th on Brainfeeder. Terence Etc, born Terence Nance, is a multidimensional artist perhaps best known for his work in film and TV (more below). He shares "In Contemplation of Clair's Scent" today as the lead single.

On the momentous "In Contemplation of Clair's Scent," Terence is candid and intimate, crooning repeatedly in the listener's ears. The song grows, emotions swell and morph. Clarity and confidence become a meditation on the desire for today and its fleshy possibilities as tomorrow becomes the desire for an ancient and spiritual affinity.

V O R T E X envelops its audience in a clairvoyant's plea to their lover, a psychic invitation to some preordained union of souls as expressed through a dreamstate or vision. Rhythmically, there is the sensation of being led, of descending into the deep caverns of a psyche in the troughs of harmonic convergence, a jovial if not foreboding impression. There is regret here too, as there always is in musings of relation: regrets of timing, regrets of misread intention, regrets of one's perception of their own worthiness or capacity to accept and nurture love.

The album features contributions from Terence's friends Nick Hakim, Serpentwithfeet, Nelson Bandela plus GRAMMY-nominated artists Brandee Younger (harp), Nick Semrad (keys) and Raja Kassis (guitar).

"V O R T E X is a sonic tool that I made so that I can play it for myself and balance my energy between masculine and feminine; creative and destructive; domination and submission; right and left; sun and moon; day and night: opposing energies generally," explains Terence. "The album intends to use sound, melody, song, incantation, etc. to rebalance the self and each other throughout the constant circular movement of life."

Much of V O R T E X's climate circulates these themes. The weather of the feeling is a coy calamity, a playful unraveling of romantic expectation transposed against a taut everyday reality of projected masculinity. This need for an esoteric familiar shifts the albums perspective. Who is Terence singing to? If it is a woman is it a woman of external reality or a more abstracted feminine quality within Terence himself? .

The record certainly defies easy categorization but is forged with the same spirit of experimentation and adventure synonymous with Terence's contemporaries: Janelle Monae, Solange, Standing on the Corner, Earl Sweatshirt and indeed, Brainfeeder's illustrious founder Flying Lotus. Nance also drew on the literature of Louise Erdrich, Toni Morrison (most notably "Sula" and "Song of Solomon"), Christina Sharpe, in addition to the artwork of Ruby Amanze and the film The Five Obstructions (2003).

Visuals by Rikkí Wright, Maya Iman, Lawrence Ageyi and Kirby Griffin will accompany the album.

Listen to the new single here: