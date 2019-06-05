Diplo's Major Lazer Unveils Music Video For CAN'T TAKE IT FROM ME

Diplo's Major Lazer premieres the music video for "Can't Take It From Me" today. Directed byIrrum, the video stars Skip Marley and the iconic Major Lazer figure as the High Priest of Lazerism-watch below!

Of the video Irrum says, "The visuals were inspired by my garden in Walthamstow and the stories hidden in the paintings of Alberto del Pozo. I teamed up with the art poet Luis Luino for the production design, and it was shot by my good friend and frequent collaborator Andres Arochi."

Check out the video here:

Major Lazer is the group's fictional figurehead, a one-armed, Jamaican Zombie War commando with an experimental lazer arm and a secret identity as a Trinidadian dancehall club owner, embodying the group's mission to free the universe with music. With the help of his longtime allies, Major Lazer has gone on to release 2009's Guns Don't Kill People...Lazers Do and 2013's Free The Universesuccessfully reaching billions across the world with their message of world peace. In 2015, Major Lazer returned with Peace Is The Mission, this time enlisting friends from across the globe in an effort to achieve his goal of making the world smaller by making the party bigger. By bringing their music and dance to every corner of the globe, they were able to unite the masses and achieve Major Lazer's mission of peace.

"Can't Take It From Me" marks the reappearance of the Major Lazer character from the beyond (designed by Ferry Guow). Major Lazer has found enlightenment and given up his physical body, returning to spread the message of Lazerism with the help of Diplo, Walshy Fire and the Lazer Gyals. His message has taken the form of music and his teachings the form of songs for Diplo and Walshy to put down on records. He anointed the Lazer Gyals as high priestesses of dance. Together they will spread his message near and far.

Major Lazer debuted their new live show this past weekend at Governors Ball in New York. The performance included brand new visuals and stage design, additional dancers, a live percussion section, and a special guest appearance by Skip Marley for the first live performance of "Can't Take It From Me."

At Major Lazer's helm is global superstar Diplo. As one of pop's most in-demand producers, Diplo has worked with Beyonce, Madonna, Robyn, M.I.A. and many more. He recently unveiled a new country project, Thomas Wesley, and its first track, "So Long," featuring Nashville superstar Cam, followed by a performance at Stagecoach. Further recent releases include a deep house Higher Ground EP and the debut of a brand new show at his Coachella headline set, and the Europa EP for which Diplo hand selected a cast of rising European artists. Diplo also finds himself exercising his collaborative spirit with the psychedelic supergroup LSD with Sia and Labrinth, streamed more than one billion times to date, and the Grammy winning house project Silk City with Mark Ronson. With three albums under their belt, Major Lazer continues to fight for peace and freedom through music.





