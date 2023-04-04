Diplo Confirms New Country Project 'Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2—Swamp Savant'

Diplo confirms his new country project Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 - Swamp Savant is set for release April 28 via Columbia. "Wasted" featuring Kodak Black and Koe Wetzel is out now with more music imminent.

"To prepare for this new Thomas Wesley project," says Diplo. "I went back to my father's house in Florida. It all started in the swamps I was raised in. This is the greatest single piece of work I've ever done, I can promise you that."

Swamp Savant is the second body of work from Tupelo, MS by way of Daytona, FL native Diplo's country moniker Thomas Wesley. The release follows 2020's Gold-certified Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil, featuring the six times Platinum single "Heartless" with Morgan Wallen and the Gold-certified "Dance With Me" with Thomas Rhett and Young Thug and "Lonely" with Jonas Brothers.

Later this month, Diplo will bring Thomas Wesley to Stagecoach for the third time, returning this year for his annual "Late Night in Palomino" festival closer and curating his own stage, Diplo's HonkyTonk, throughout the weekend with sets from Dillon Francis, Girl Talk, Lost Frequencies and more. He's also set to play a very special Thomas Wesley show May 10 at Nashville's Wildhorse Saloon.

THOMAS WESLEY LIVE

May 10-Nashville, TN-Wildhorse Saloon