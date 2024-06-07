Dina Ayada Releases New EP 'The Script'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After Dina Ayada’s debut EP ‘Superstar!’ in November, things have only begun to get more interesting for the 20-year-old rising star. ‘The Script’ EP out now via LISTEN TO THE KIDS / Santa Anna / RCA will serve as her second body of work, compiled with records that speak to exactly what she’s been up to the last few months, growth and exploration – never growing tired of perfecting and sharpening her skills.



Dina says; “This EP is my story. It’s about my life experiences the past couple of months after dropping out of law school to focus on my career & share my music with the world. This EP is more than music to me. It’s art. It’s a feeling. It’s love. It’s happiness. I believe the world lacks those sometimes & I’m here to make a change. We all absorb the music we listen to & I want my listeners to absorb good energy. Music that’s gonna inspire them to be & do better in every aspect of life.”



“I flip the script every day & so does every Dina Ayada supporter, every star. This means that you decide to do something different. You wake up & flip the script. You wake up & decide to change your life by doing the things you truly want in life. We all got it!”



Currently supporting on Gunna’s Bittersweet tour, she has had a fair share of exciting announcements lately; several international festival announcements in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium, an upcoming Rolling Loud EU appearance and a headline show run in both Asia and the US. The international superstar remains true to just that – international, servicing her fans worldwide.



About Dina Ayada:

Hailing from Belgium with fluency in 5 languages, 20-year-old Moroccan artist Dina Ayada creates music inspired by a deep appreciation for American hip-hop but informed by a global vision, earning co-signs from Kanye West, Playboi Carti, Ty Dolla $ign, Swae Lee, Chase B, French Montana, Saweetie, Jeleel!, SkiMask the Slump God, Giselle from Aespa and more.



The former law student has been enthralled with music for as long as she can remember. As a toddler, she began singing along to her father’s selection of Arabic songs in the car, and trips to the toy store with her grandparents always seemed to end with another addition to her ever-growing collection of toy instruments. At 16, Dina recorded her first song with her brother, who’d recently picked up producing as a hobby. Though they started recording “just for fun,” their song soon made its way onto Belgian radio. After meeting her executive producer Chuki Beats and right-hand man Dro at a radio station, Dina decided to take her music to the next level, working day and night to develop her own personal sound.



At the end of 2022, Dina began experimenting with TikTok and almost immediately went viral with a snippet of an impromptu studio freestyle, which quickly evolved into her independently released breakout single ‘Miles Away’(1.9M streams). This success encouraged her to drop out of law school, head out to Los Angeles and commit to music full-time. Dina soon followed with ‘Popular’ (1.7M streams) in March 2023 and ‘Games’ (2.1M streams) in April 2023, effortlessly proving that she’s far more than a viral moment. After landing a record deal, Dina is now gearing up for her first EP, through which she sets out to properly introduce herself and continue displaying what she’s all about: spreading positivity, inspiring confidence in others, and making music that you can have fun to.

Photo Credit: Eitan Vinshtok

