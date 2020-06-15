Dimension Announces Debut Album & New Single

Dimension's debut album is finally here. The first single, 'Saviour', was co-written with Jem Cooke (Camelphat 'Breathe') and features Sharlene Hector (Duke Dumont 'Therapy' / Solardo 'XTC'). Released on 19 June, 'Saviour', is the 28 year old's most powerful record to date. A glimpse into Dimension's ambitious vision, this will precede a run of further singles towards the as yet untitled album release later in 2020.

'Saviour' is the first solo release in 2020 from Dimension, and comes after an incredible year in 2019. DIMENSION LIVE, his sold out debut live show at London's prestigious Electric Brixton in October, attracted critical acclaim from Mixmag, RA, DJ Mag, Red Bull, and beyond. The first immersive, multi-sensory experience in dance music, the show debuted Dimension's showpiece glass mechanical structure - the centrepiece of a production that included a 50-piece state-of-the-art lighting system, laser walls, the largest ever LED screen to be installed in the venue, pyrotechnics and for the first time in a live music environment, scentology. Conceived by Dimension, the show was created in conjunction with INPLAS - a film set and fabrication company whose clients include George Lucas (Star Wars), Ridley Scott (Prometheus), HBO (Game of Thrones), Christopher Nolan (The Dark Knight, Inception), Alex Turner of GravityRigs (The Chemical Brothers and Disclosure live), Liam Mace of DarkMatter, and More Eyes (Stormzy).

Followed closely by his debut BBC Radio One Essential Mix, DIMENSION LIVE capped 12 months that began with the success of 'Desire', his collaboration with Sub Focus. The record's list of achievements is near endless; it spent 9 weeks on Radio 1's playlist (5 on the A-list), has amassed over 50 million global streams to date and has been certified a silver single in the UK by BPI (200,000 sales). Following 'Desire' came Dimension's next string of solo releases, 'Devotion' featuring Cameron Hayes, 'If You Want To' and 'Love To Give' which all rapidly picked up midweek Annie Mac support alongside BBC Radio 1 plays from Phil Taggart's Hype Chart, Mistajam and Rene LaVice; and together, combining in over 20 million global streams to date.

On the live front, having begun last summer at Radio 1's Big Weekend, Dimension toured worldwide including Australia and New Zealand, North America and a return to Ibiza for another Amnesia residency at Together. Other notable appearances included Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, Creamfields, EDC Las Vegas, Audioriver, Dreambeach, and Beats For Love. Further shows will be announced in due course, which will include a headline LIVE show at the groundbreaking Printworks London.

Dimension's combination of seemingly effortless musicality and production prowess first caught the attention of producers and DJs such as Andy C, Sub Focus, Chase & Status, Annie Mac (5x Hottest Records), Skrillex (who remixed the much-lauded 'UK'), and deadmau5. What was once one of dance music's best kept secrets, but now with a rapidly growing global profile, Dimension is fast becoming one of the UK's most notable - and intriguing - artists.

Related Articles View More Music Stories