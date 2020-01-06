Dim Mak Releases 2019 Greatest Hits Compilation

At twenty-two tracks spanning every corner of dance music and hip-hop, Dim Mak Greatest Hits 2019: Originals takes a look back at the year's most cutting-edge tracks from the record label's eclectic roster. The weighty compilation features work from the likes of Steve Aoki & Will Sparks, QUIX, Bear Grillz, BROHUG, Two Friends, KRANE, Party Pupils, Tisoki, Curbi, Henry Fong, Godlands, Otira and much more.



Dim Mak's release schedule kicked off 2019 with a series of international sounds, emerging from Australia, Croatia, New Zealand, France, UK and several other countries. In March, the label brought its storied annual event back to Miami Music Week for an arts district takeover at Mana Wynwood, showcasing performances from Steve Aoki, Slushii, 4B, Henry Fong, Tisoki, Max Styler, Bok Nero and Kendoll. Additionally, Steve Aoki celebrated the 10 Year Anniversary of "Warp," his iconic collaboration with The Bloody Beetroots, by unveiling a brand new remix dubbed "Warp 2.019" alongside Kayzo and Sir Bob Cornelius Rifo himself during Aoki's EDC Vegas set.



Entering festival season, Dim Mak presented bills across the globe, with a takeover at Wet Republic Las Vegas during EDC Week, and hosted stages at Milwaukee's Summerfest and Montreal's Bal En Blanc. The label also returned to Amsterdam for their sophomore ADE event. Headlined by Steve Aoki himself, the night saw dozens of DJs bless the decks, including BROHUG, Tisoki, k?d, Bok Nero & Shizz Lo, Ganz, Otira, Atrip, Basstrick, Hasse De Moore, Reaubeau, Holly, Subshock & Evangelos and TAXX DJs.



Closing the year, Aoki brought the Dim Mak Collection to ComplexCon and Chicago, to debut collaborations with Joyrich and iconic Japanese luxury outerwear brand Tatras.



Stay tuned for the Dim Mak Greatest Hits 2019: Remixes package on the horizon, and keep your eyes peeled for more groundbreaking sounds throughout 2020.

Dim Mak Greatest Hits 2019: Originals Tracklist

1. Steve Aoki & Will Sparks - Send It

2. Max Styler - Let Me Take You There (feat. Laura White)

3. BROHUG - Swag

4. QUIX & Luca Lush - Berserk (feat. Yung Bambi)

5. Riot Ten & PIERCE - Ain't Scared (feat. Hashu)

6. Bok Nero & Shizz Lo - Hood Anthem

7. Ricky Remedy - Body Bag (feat. Smokepurpp & Zay27)

8. Matroda - True G (feat. BRUX)

9. Curbi - Flip It

10. Henry Fong - Jump Up

11. Black Caviar - Alright Alright, Okay (feat. G.L.A.M.)

12. Party Pupils & Louis Futon - One Two Things (feat. TOBi)

13. Prince Fox - Rock, Paper, Scissors

14. Two Friends - Dollar Menu (feat. Dani Poppitt)

15. BRUX - Belong

16. Godlands - Valour (feat. BOI)

17. ARMNHMR - Save You Now (feat. Rico & Miella)

18. Bear Grillz - Stay (feat. Micah Martin)

19. Tisoki & Watgood - Relate

20. Blanke & Godlands - Hellraiser

21. Otira - Soundboy Burnin'

22. KRANE - Tell Me Why (feat. Malika)





