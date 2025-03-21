Dillon Francis and Albert Hype Join Forces for New Project 'Sorry My Love'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Superstar producer, songwriter and DJ Dillon Francis and GRAMMY award-winning producer Albert Hype are teaming up to form a new pop punk project, Sorry My Love. Their first song as a duo, “Forget” featuring Waterparks, is out now alongside a music video, which makes its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

“Forget is one of the best songs you’ll ever hear in your entire life,” says Dillon. “Regardless of who you are, what you like, or what you don’t, this song will undoubtedly get stuck in your head. Awsten’s vocals are incredible, from the tone of his voice to his insane harmonies. Sorry My Love is about to blow people’s minds, and I don’t want anyone to take my words lightly. Join us or live in regret.”

Albert adds, “I’m very excited for the world to hear this project. The first single “Forget” with Waterparks is the perfect way to kick things off and give people a taste of what they can expect from this passion project Dillon and I have been working on for a while now. Awsten’s voice is amazing and the energy he brings on this gives me the same feelings I felt in the 2000’s whenever I heard new material from my favorite bands of that era.”

Dillon and Albert were first introduced by a mutual friend and quickly discovered their shared musical influences. Both artists grew up loving emo music but had yet to showcase that inspiration in their own work. Some of Albert’s earliest musical experiences were as a guitarist in punk bands while Dillon fulfilled his pop-punk fantasies through working with bands like Fall Out Boy and Panic! At The Disco.

An emo love letter to the formative music that shaped Dillon and Albert in their youth, Sorry My Love combines pop punk melodies with Latin features to create a sound that resonates with both nostalgia and innovation.

Dillon has spent the last year sharing a string of collaborative singles, as well as a remix album of his historic major label debut, Money Sucks, Friends Rule, which landed on Rolling Stone’s Top Electronic Albums upon release in 2014. Dillon has been known to span genres, working with some of the industry’s biggest names from Major Lazer to T-Pain, Calvin Harris, Skrillex and more.

Albert brings his experience from the Latin pop and reggaeton world, having collaborated with icons like Shakira, Selena Gomez, Bad Bunny, Jhayco, Kali Uchis and Young Miko. The Grammy award winner has been named as one of Billboard’s Top 10 Latin Producers and his songs have garnered over one billion streams.

Dillon Francis has been making waves in dance music and beyond for more than a decade, bursting on to the scene in the early 2010s with a series of underground hits. He’s released a number of widely acclaimed full-length projects, including Money Sucks, Friends Rule in 2014, 2015’s This Mixtape Is Fire, 2018’s WUT WUT—a Spanish-language LP featuring some of the biggest names in Latin music, the 2019 mixtape Magic Is Real, 2021’s Happy Machine and This Mixtape is Fire TOO in 2023. Dillon continues to tour the world over and, beyond music, has starred in the Funny Or Die series “Like and Subscribe” and Viceland’s “What Would Diplo Do?” with additional projects in development.

Photo credit: Javier Betancourt

