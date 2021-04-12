Digga D & Vevo DSCVR release live Performances of 'Bluuwuu' & 'Gun Man Sound'

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Digga D's DSCVR performances of "Bluuwuu" and "Gun Man Sound." Vevo DSCVR focuses on the development of emerging artists, through performance content and careful curation. Vevo has a long history of helping emerging artists break through to new and wider audiences. Past alumni of Vevo's DSCVR series include JAY1, NSG and DUCKWRTH. Vevo is committed to working with artists at an early stage of their career to create unique content that brings their music to life visually and provides exposure to new audiences through the platform.

Digga D is an exciting young rapper rising to the top of the ranks in the UK drill music scene. Hailing from Ladbroke Grove, he manages to represent the reality of the forgotten side of West London through the hard-hitting, unfiltered nature of his music. Following his former involvement in the drill collective "1011," Digga D gained local recognition from his appearance on Tim Westwood's Crib Session and the release of street anthems such as "Play For The Pagans," "Kill Confirmed" and "No Hook."

Renowned for his unorthodox flow and vivid lyrical imagery, Digga D's audience continued to grow upon his showing on the "Next Up" series produced by Mixtape Madness. The freestyle quickly became a staple, amassing over 10 million streams since it's release. His debut mixtape Double Tap Diaries was released in 2019, and made UK music history as the highest-charting UK drill mixtape to date.

Digga D's 2021 album, Made In The Pyrex, landed at #3 in the album chart and garnered rave reviews from the likes of The Guardian and COMPLEX, who applauded it as "a superb follow-up to 2019's Double Tap Diaries" with it's "deft balance of giving the fans what they want and keeping them on their toes."

"Bluuwuu" and "Gun Man Sound" are now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.

