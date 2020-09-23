Diamond Dixie to Release Brand-New Single 'I Think It's Funny' This Friday

The single will be released Friday, Sept. 25 at 12:01 a.m.

The wait is finally over! Orlando-based sister-duo Diamond Dixie is pleased to announce the upcoming release of their newest single, "I Think It's Funny," to be released this Friday, September 25 at 12:01 a.m. on all streaming and retail platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube. Click HERE to pre-save the single today!

Co-written with Peyton Porter and Casey Cattle, "I Think It's Funny" is Diamond Dixie's first single since the release of their holiday original "You and Me + the Mistletoe" last November and ensuing COVID-19 shutdown. The highly anticipated single, "I Think It's Funny," though not necessarily biographical to either one of the sisters, is a relatable and playful song about "dating karma" that the girls describe as "an anthem for recognizing your own self-worth.

"We are so excited to FINALLY be releasing new music" says Gabriela. "It feels great to be back in the studio and we've been working hard. We can't wait to hear our fans' reactions from this single."

"Yes! It has been far too long since we've released new music" adds Bianca. "We've debuted this song on Facebook Live a few times and our fans have really loved it so we are really happy to release it as our first single of the year."

Diamond Dixie will provide fans with a sneak peek of "I Think It's Funny" with a live performance tomorrow on Facebook Live. Check it out: HERE.

For more information on Diamond Dixie, upcoming performance schedules, and more, please visit DiamondDixie.com.

