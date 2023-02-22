Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Devon Church (Exitmusic) Shares New Single 'Flash Of Lightning In A Clear Blue Sky'

Devon Church (Exitmusic) Shares New Single 'Flash Of Lightning In A Clear Blue Sky'

The new album will be out April 7th via Felte Records.

Feb. 22, 2023  

Devon Church has shared a new single, "Flash Of Lightning In A Clear Blue Sky," off his new Strange Strangers (out April 7th via Felte Records). In stark contrast to the earthy folk of lead single "Ephemera", this latest offering features arpeggiated synthesizers set against acoustic strums - a widescreen, Lynchian take on baroque pop that recalls Church's previous endeavor Exitmusic.

On the single, he explains "I think the title comes from a Buddhist text I read but I can't find it now. There is a lot of Buddhist imagery in this one. I wrote it on an acoustic guitar by a wood burning stove at a little rented cabin with Ada one night after I'd taken a very powerful but short acting psychedelic.

I'm surprised now at how epic it became in the end, because it had very humble beginnings. Jesse Kotansky did another amazing string arrangement on it. There's a bunch of stuff going on in it - like questions about identity and reality and emptiness - but in the end it's a love song for Ada, about wanting her to feel safe and loved."

Devon Church is a singer-songwriter hailing from Winnipeg, Manitoba and based in New York City. He was, for many years, a multi-instrumentalist, co-writer and producer of the dreampop duo Exitmusic, whose album, Passage (Secretly Canadian), Pitchfork described as "insurgent, cinematic, and sometimes brilliant."

In 2018, the same year that Exitmusic released it's swan song, The Recognitions (felte), Church released his solo debut, We Are Inextricable (felte), which employed the textural electronic elements he had harnessed during the Exitmusic years in the service of a songwriting style rooted in the folk rock tradition, with deep nods to Cohen and Dylan.

Having gigged throughout the US in 2019 (opening for the likes of Orville Peck, Adam Green, Kirin J Callinan and Black Marble) Church set to work recording his latest offering, Strange Strangers, while seeking refuge from the global pandemic in a barn in rural Pennsylvania.

After his apartment in Brooklyn's Greenpoint burned down, Church and his partner (now wife) Ada Roth relocated to Manhattan's northern tip, where he would spend days wandering the woods and gardens surrounding The Met Cloisters. His time there (they've since made it back to Brooklyn), his deepening relationship, and his growing interest in Buddhism provided the album's moodboard.

The opening track, "Slouching Toward Bethlehem," is an ironic complaint sung by an itinerant Adam & Eve to their absent father, a kind of gnostic protest ballad in waltz time. While Church was certainly raised in a Christian home, he explains that his use of biblical imagery is often a foil for other cosmic messages - gleaned from psychedelics, love affairs, Buddhism and Kafka - and an homage to the tradition of classic songwriters.

Meanwhile, Flash of Lightning in A Clear Blue Sky trades in some classic Buddhist metaphors while simultaneously seeming like it is being sung to a lover. The lyrics perform dual-duties throughout. They could be interpreted as songs of either spiritual or romantic longing - and homecoming - or both simultaneously.

The largely self-produced album sounds as if Apollo-era Eno had wrested the controls (and the handgun) from Phil Spector halfway through the recording of Death of a Ladies Man. The atmospheric elements of Church's past productions are sublimated throughout the album, put into the service of tape-saturated vocals, combo organs and guitars.

His voice, grown more confident and understated since his debut, still ranges from a laconic Lee Hazelwood hangover to a smoky growl, but it smooths out nicely on tracks like the intensely melodic and propulsive "Flash of Lightning in a Clear Blue Sky."

The angelic backing vocals by Roth (who also co-directed two delightfully strange videos for the album) lend an aura of dreamlike lightness in contrast to the baritone of the album's world weary narrator.

A sense of cosmic black-humor has crept into Church's lyrics, which deal with a sort of bewildered pilgrim's progress through various spiritual and material Bardo states.

"Jesus was a genius," sings the Adam character in This is Paradise, "but I prefer his early stuff." And on the languidly psychedelic "Slouching Toward Bethlehem," in the midst of a string section and what sounds like a choir of monks, Church reflects lysergically on selfhood itself:

Slouching toward Bethlehem

Giving birth to myself again

Wondering where my body begins

And where the bacteria ends

Strange Strangers borrows its title from the Marxist eco-philosopher Timothy Morton: 'The strangeness of strange strangers is itself strange, meaning the more we know about an entity the stranger it becomes.' On Ephemera, Church seems to lament the mysterious unknowability of these objects of our deepest desires and fears, but he does so with defiant exuberance, his ecstatically strummed acoustic guitar threatening to go off the rails. "I was weary and you took me in your arms," he sings to the other (a lover, a god?). "I couldn't see you, but you held me like the light holds the dark."

Listen to the new single here:



Maine Mandolinist Ethan Setiawan Releases Golden From New Album Photo
Maine Mandolinist Ethan Setiawan Releases 'Golden' From New Album
Gambit was recorded in Maine at the Great Northern Sound Society and features an all-star cast of musicians including Anger (fiddle), Tony Trischka (banjo), Sam Leslie (guitar), Brittany Karlson (bass), Ethan Jodziewicz (bass), Louise Bichan (fiddle), Joe K. Walsh (mandolin), Mike Marshall (mandolin), Neil Pearlman (keys), and Matt Arcara (banjo).
Felly Shares New Single Free Love & Announces North American Tour Dates Photo
Felly Shares New Single 'Free Love' & Announces North American Tour Dates
The genesis of the song came from conversations with seasoned producers and writers in the LA music scene and riffing off the ideals of the 60s free love movement. Over a syncopated beat, Felly sings 'you can’t pay for this aura,' which serves as a reminder that love and loving one another is a priceless and necessary spiritual endeavor.
vivi rincon Shares New Single the party & crash landing EP Photo
vivi rincon Shares New Single 'the party' & 'crash landing' EP
Singer-songwriter vivi rincon shares her debut EP crash landing. Produced by Matt Martin (COIN, Faye Webster) and accompanied by lead single “the party”, crash landing embodies the very best of rincon’s artistry: wise, intimate, and courageously vulnerable. 
The Orion Experience Announce New Album Cosmicovers Photo
The Orion Experience Announce New Album 'Cosmicovers'
Olivia Newton-John’s “Hopelessly Devoted to You” is re-imagined with a Motown groove. Mother Mother’s stomp-rocker “Wrecking Ball” is reconstructed to sound like a Saturday Night at the Roller Rink and Beach Bunny’s “Oxygen” has become a symphonic daydream.

From This Author - Michael Major


UK Artist Paris Paloma Shares New Single 'Notre Dame'UK Artist Paris Paloma Shares New Single 'Notre Dame'
February 21, 2023

Her single “the fruits” has already garnered well over 4 million streams to date, along with stunning covers of Hozier (who shared her version of 'Tell It To My Heart' to his followers) and Rainbow Kitten Surprise delighting TikTok and DSP fans. The song muses on the experience of being on the fringes of religion - and of faith.
Jason Mraz & Dean Lewis to Perform at Mix 94.1's Spring Fling Concert at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las VegasJason Mraz & Dean Lewis to Perform at Mix 94.1's Spring Fling Concert at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
February 21, 2023

This April, music sensations Jason Mraz and Dean Lewis will headline Mix 94.1’s Spring Fling concert at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Mraz and Lewis will be joined by local opener, alt-singer and songwriter, Michael Richter.
Brooklyn's Oropendola Releases New Track 'Trust the Sun'Brooklyn's Oropendola Releases New Track 'Trust the Sun'
February 21, 2023

Brooklyn artist Oropendola (who has played with Half Waif, Barrie, Samir Langus) has released her new single Trust The Sun on February 21. This is the second single (following Knocking Down Flowers) from her upcoming album “Waiting for the Sky to Speak” via Spirit House Records and Wilbur & Moore Records.
George Harrison Catalogue Comes To Dark Horse Records/BMGGeorge Harrison Catalogue Comes To Dark Horse Records/BMG
February 21, 2023

The agreement bringing the acclaimed solo recorded works of George Harrison to Dark Horse Records/BMG together with his music publishing catalogue for the first time ever, under one roof, solely at BMG. In celebration of Harrison’s 80th birthday, Dark Horse/BMG have released his entire catalogue in Dolby Atmos surround sound on Apple Music.
SOUP! Release New Single 'Supplies'SOUP! Release New Single 'Supplies'
February 21, 2023

Popping with the nuanced character and colourful palette we have come to expect from Soup!’s releases, the band also cite a host of retro influences such as Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark, Josef K and Factory Records heroes A Certain Ratio; all of whom are said to filtered into its heady brew of sounds.
share