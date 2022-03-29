Devil Master Release New Single 'The Vigour of Evil'

DEVIL MASTER reveal their mesmeric new single "The Vigour of Evil" - an intricate, alluring mix of black metal, death rock and Japanese-style hardcore. Their expansive new album Ecstasies of Never Ending Night is a definitive arrival for the Philadelphia band whilst witnessing them at their core - their roots in ritual magick have never been more prominent.

Recorded live to analog tape by Pete DeBoer (Blood Incantation, Spectral Voice), Ecstasies expands on the warped riffing and dark atmospheres that have already propelled Devil Master as one of the underground's most unique and unfettered bands.

The path from Devil Master's lauded 2019 debut, Satan Spits On Children Of Light, to Ecstasies of Never Ending Night was long and winding. Beyond the many challenges presented by the pandemic, the band experienced a mutual parting of ways with half of their previous lineup. In the aftermath, vocalist Disembody Through Unparalleled Pleasure also assumed the role of bassist, strengthening the core songwriting trio alongside Darkest Prince and rhythm guitarist Infernal Moonlight Apparition. Fresh blood was required and found in drummer/keyboardist Festering Terror in Deepest Catacomb (a.k.a. Chris Ulsh of Power Trip and Iron Age).

As Darkest Prince points out, Ecstasies is a step above and beyond its predecessor. "This album is more mature and self-confident," he says. "It's moving past childish Satanism towards a more mature dark spirituality. This one is not relying on stereotypical tropes. It's a real magickal experience."

In many ways, Ecstasies is meant to mirror Satan Spits On Children Of Light. "This and the last album are mirrored opposites, right down to the titles," Darkest Prince points out. "There's even an instrumental in the middle of the album, like last time. I believe in balance, so there's a spiritual aspect to it. And it just feels good."

From the band's blackened punk maelstrom of "Acid Black Mass" to the spiraling death rock of "Abyss In Vision" and the layers of refined atmosphere on the closer "Never Ending Night", Darkest Prince shines across a collection of fiery, tumultuous riffs - Lyrically, vocalist Disembody Through Unparalleled Pleasure laces Ecstasies with life-affirming blasphemy and existential dread.

Ecstasies of Never Ending Night proves to be a crucial addition to the pantheon of evil satanic metal. In the end, magick reigns! Pre-order it here.

Watch the new music video here: