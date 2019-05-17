Destructo and Loge21 Release New Single NO RETREAT

Hot on the heels of his track "Rubberband" with Gerry Gonza, AMFAMFAMF boss DESTRUCTO is back today (May 17) with a new single. This turn he teams with French bass house duo Loge21 for "No Retreat," a dirty bass track ready to take over dance floors everywhere.

Based in France, Loge21 are a powerful duo who are taking over the bass house/g-house scene with releases on prestigious record labels Confession, Musical Freedom and more. They're unique mixture of hip hop breakdowns and filthy house drops is what makes their signature sound so appealing. They're most popular track is "Drop That" which has amassed over one million plays on Soundcloud, among other hits like "Flip The Funk" and "Need U."

Catch DESTRUCTO on tour:

Date City Venue

Sat 5/27 Tampa Sunset Music Festival

Sat 6/8 Chicago Spring Awakening

Fri 6/21 Sunnyvale, CA Pure Nightclub

Sat 6/22 Las Vegas Collective Zoo Downtown Events Center

Thurs 7/4 Seattle, WA Mural Amphitheatre

Sat 7/6 Torino, Italy Kappa Futur Festival

Fri 7/19 Denver, CO Global Dance Festival

Fri 8/30-

Sun 9/1 New York Electric Zoo

Sat 10/19 &

Sun 10/20 Los Angeles All My Friends Music Festival, ROW DTLA

Since 2011, DESTRUCTO (Gary Richards) has dominated the dance floor on his own terms. He went from the acclaimed Technology EP (2012) and Higher EP (2013) to high profile remixes for artists as diverse as Depeche Mode, Giorgio Moroder, Major Lazer, Rob Zombie, Digitalism and more. 2014 saw the precision-guided producer in the realm of g-house (where rap melds with house music) introduce his singular solo style with the West Coast EP, boasting collaborations with YG, Ty Dolla $ign, Problem, Too $hort, Warren G and Kurupt. Along the way, he's touched down for shows everywhere from Australia and Fiji to Tokyo and Ibiza in addition to crisscrossing the country on alongside the likes of D.R.A.M., E-40, iLoveMakonnen, Anna Lunoe, Wax Motif, REZZ, Felix Da Housecat and more. Released in early 2017, the RENEGADE EP features collaborations with E-40 and Too $hort, Ty Dolla $ign & iLoveMakonnen, Pusha T & Starrah, Problem and Freddie Gibbs. Latest releases "F*cking s Up" featuring Busta Rhymes, "Boom" featuring Problem, "Bassface," "Loaded" featuring Yo Gotti and "Shots To the Dome" with Gerry Gonza are out now, with Chris Lake x DESTRUCTO's "Y.O.D.O." out on Lake's Black Book label.

Beyond the dance floor, DESTRUCTO Presents AMFAMFAMF can be heard weekly every Thursday night at 6pm pt on Diplo's Revolution channel 52 on SIRIUS XM.





