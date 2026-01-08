Chris Stapleton Confirms 2026 'All-American Road Show' Dates

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

11x Grammy, 19x CMA and 21x ACM Award-winner Chris Stapleton will continue his “All-American Road Show” through this fall with over 20 newly confirmed stops, including Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Detroit’s Ford Field with very special guest Lainey Wilson as well as Toronto’s Rogers Stadium and Boston’s Fenway Park with very special guest Zach Top among many others.

Tickets for the Live Nation-produced tour, which will also include Allen Stone, Ashley McBryde, Carter Faith, Grace Potter, Maggie Rose, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Molly Tuttle, Nikki Lane and The Teskey Brothers on various dates, will go on sale next Friday, January 16 at 10:00am local time. Stapleton’s fan club will have early access to tickets with pre-sale starting Tuesday, January 13 at 10:00am local time until Thursday, January 15 at 10:00pm local time. Full details can be found here.

Citi is the official card of the “All-American Road Show.” Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 13 at 10:00am until Thursday, January 15 at 10:00pm through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

Verizon will offer customers an exclusive pre-sale for select stadium shows along the “All-American Road Show” – no strings attached, simply for being a Verizon customer. The pre-sale for select shows runs from Tuesday, January 13 at 10:00am until Thursday, January 15 at 10:00pm. Visit myAccess in the MyVerizon app for more details. Learn more about Verizon Access here.

Stapleton is currently nominated for four awards at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards—Best Country Song (“A Song To Sing” with Miranda Lambert), Best Country Solo Performance (“Bad As I Used To Be”) and two nods in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category (“A Song To Sing” with Lambertand “Honky Tonk Hall of Fame” with George Strait)—and recently released the official music video for his Grammy and CMA Award-winning song, “White Horse,” starring acclaimed actor Josh Brolin. Check it out HERE.

Stapleton also celebrated the tenth anniversary of his debut album, Traveller, last year. Traveller won Best Country Album at the 58th Grammy Awards, Album of the Year at both the CMAs and ACMs and went on to become the best-selling country album of the 2010’s. Following a historic turn on the 2015 CMA Awards—where Stapleton became the first artist to ever win Album of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year in the same year—Traveller became the first album in history to re-enter the Billboard 200 all-genre album chart at #1, where it stayed for two straight weeks. With global sales over 11 million, the album is certified RIAA 7x Platinum in the U.S. and has been streamed over 11 billion times around the world. Additionally, the album has spent over 500 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart—the first country album to do so. In celebration of the milestone, special-edition vinyl variants are now available here.

Stapleton has gone on to release four more studio albums including his most recent, 2023’s Higher (Mercury Records, stream/purchase here). In the past year, Stapleton has also released several additional songs, including “Heart Letting Go” from Netflix’s hit show “Nobody Wants This,” “A Song To Sing” with Miranda Lambert and “Bad As I Used To Be” from F1 the Album.

Additional highlights over the past decade include the National Anthem performance at 2023’s Super Bowl LVII, three appearances on “Saturday Night Live,” countless sold-out shows worldwide and collaborations with Adele, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake, P!nk, Sheryl Crow, Santana, Post Malone, Dua Lipa, Slash, George Strait and many more.

In addition to their work as musicians, the Stapletons are founders of the Outlaw State of Kind charitable fund, which supports a variety of causes that are close to their heart. Moreover, in 2024, Stapleton unveiled Traveller Whiskey, a first-of-its-kind collaboration created in partnership with Buffalo Trace Distillery’s Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley, which went on to become last year’s Most Awarded Super Premium Whiskey and was announced as the first official whiskey of Major League Baseball.

CHRIS STAPLETON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale next Friday, January 16 at 10:00am local time

January 10—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live (SOLD OUT)

January 11—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live (SOLD OUT)

February 4—Las Vegas, NV—Dolby Live at Park MGM (SOLD OUT)

February 5—Las Vegas, NV—Dolby Live at Park MGM (SOLD OUT)

February 7—San Francisco, CA—Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

February 20—Thackerville, OK—WinStar Lukas Oil Live (SOLD OUT)

February 21—Thackerville, OK—WinStar Lukas Oil Live (SOLD OUT)

February 27—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Casino (SOLD OUT)

February 28—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Casino (SOLD OUT)

April 19—Georgetown, TX—Two Step Inn

May 23—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium*

May 29—Panama City, FL—Gulf Coast Jam

June 11—Jacksonville, FL—Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena†

June 13—Tampa, FL—Raymond James Stadium*

June 17—Burgettstown, PA—The Pavilion at Star Lake†

June 20—Charlotte, NC—Bank of America Stadium*

June 24—Hershey, PA—Hersheypark Stadium#

June 26—North Charleston, SC—North Charleston Coliseum#

July 8—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre‡

July 10—Chula Vista, CA—North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre‡

July 14—Paso Robles, CA—California Mid-State Fair‡

July 17—Portland, OR—Providence Park#

July 19—Whitefish, MT—Under The Big Sky Festival

July 22—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena%

July 24—George, WA—The Gorge#

July 29—Shakopee, MN—Mystic Lake Amphitheater†

August 1—Cincinnati, OH—Paycor Stadium*

August 6—Toronto, ON—Rogers Stadium+

August 8—Detroit, MI—Ford Field*

August 14—Boston, MA—Fenway Park+

August 18—Virginia Beach, VA—Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach~

August 21—Atlanta, GA—Mercedes-Benz Stadium^

August 26—Wantagh, NY—Northwell at Jones Beach Theater**

August 28—Philadelphia, PA—Freedom Mortgage Pavilion**

October 2—Bristow, VA—Jiffy Lube Live††

October 7—Lincoln, NE—Pinnacle Bank Arena‡‡

October 9—Kansas City, MO—Morton Amphitheater‡‡

*with special guests Lainey Wilson and Allen Stone

†with special guest Allen Stone

‡with special guest Molly Tuttle

#with special guest Grace Potter

+with special guests Zach Top and Allen Stone

%with special guest The Teskey Brothers

~with special guest Maggie Rose

^with special guests Lainey Wilson and Ashley McBryde

**with special guest Carter Faith

††with special guest Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

‡‡with special guest Nikki Lane

Photo credit: Becky Fluke