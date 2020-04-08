'Despacito' Writer Pens A Quarantine Song

"Despacito" songwriter Erika Ender wrote and recorded her new song "Back To The Basics" last month while under quarantine at her home studio in Miami.

The simple, yet powerful track was born out of sadness, hope, and a need to inspire.

"Back To The Basics" will be released officially on BMG this Friday, April 10th. It's far from a first for Erika, who in addition to being a prolific songwriter, producer, and musician, is also a motivational speaker and philanthropist. While Erika is best know for co-writing the massive global hit "Despacito," her latest release underscores her mission of spreading empathy and joy, even in times of darkness.



