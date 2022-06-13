Desert Daze Announces 2022 Lineup ft Tame Impala, Sky Ferreira & More

Desert Daze announces their 2022 artist transmission in celebration of their tenth installment of art and music in Southern California. This year will feature a return set from Tame Impala who had to cut off their 2018 headline set when a massive storm rolled in.

Four years later, they will perform their groundbreaking second album, Lonerism, in its entirety on the weekend of the album's 10th anniversary. The "oasis among American festivals (Stereogum)" and "America's most aesthetically pleasing (Rolling Stone)" will take place from September 30 - October 2, 2022 in Lake Perris, CA and also feature return sets from headliners Iggy Pop, who will perform his only U.S. show this year, and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard with a Southern California exclusive set.

Additional artists joining the headliners over the course of the three days and nights include: Chicano Batman, The Marías, Sky Ferreira, Cortex, BADBADNOTGOOD, Boy Pablo, Perfume Genius, Reggie Watts, Aldous Harding, Men I Trust, Mild High Club, Viagra Boys, Cymande, Shannon and the Clams, Nation Of Language, Duster, Nilüfer Yanya, Show Me The Body, Daniel Rossen Of Grizzly Bear, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Surfbort, L.A. Witch, Automatic, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, The Paranoyds, JJUUJJUU, ZO, Surprise Chef, Lady Wray and many more. See full artist transmission below.

The grounds will be illuminated by an array of video artists and art installations including work by Tarik Barri, Mad Alchemy Liquid Light Show, Slim Reaper, and more. Multidisciplinary artist Cristopher Cichocki also returns to the beach, curating this year's installment of The Sanctuary featuring clipping., Silent Servant, Kid 606 and more, as well as Cichocki's own Circular Dimensions Immersive Sound Installation and DJ sets from Nosaj Thing and Telefon Tel Aviv.

In addition to the music, the weekend will feature screenings and talks including a screening of Hamilton's Pharmacopeia followed by a Q&A with host Hamilton Morris, a conversation on Mysticism in the Music Industry with artist and occultist Micki Pellerano, with very special guests to be announced.

Upon opening the campgrounds, Desert Daze invites passengers with camping passes to explore The Outer Space, which will feature morning yoga, sound baths and late night sets all weekend, including an extra night of entertainment on Thursday, September 29 for campers who check in early.

The Outer Space will also feature performances by Frankie & the Witch Fingers, Meatbodies, Mauskovic Dance Band, Acid Dad, and many more including the Desert Daze Closing Ceremonies ft. JJUUJJUU & Friends during the early hours of Monday, October 3.

Desert Daze is produced by Moon Block and Knitting Factory Entertainment (KFE). Weekend passes, parking and camping passes will be available this Thursday, June 16th at 10am PT, with ticket prices starting at $299 for weekend passes, with payment plans available. For the first time this year, Desert Daze has also partnered with FUSE to help concertgoers put together hotel packages in a variety of budgets. Also look for additional lineup additions coming soon.

For ticketing and additional information on Desert Daze 2022, visit here.

DESERT DAZE 2022 LINEUP

TAME IMPALA performing LONERISM * IGGY POP * KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD

CHICANO BATMAN * THE MARIAS * SKY FERREIRA * BADBADNOTGOOD * JPEGMAFIA * MILD HIGH CLUB * MEN I TRUST * CORTEX * FUZZ * POND * PERFUME GENIUS * ALDOUS HARDING * SLEAFORD MODS * DAKHABRAKHA * BOY PABLO * CYMANDE * SHANNON AND THE CLAMS * DUSTER * VIAGRA BOYS * REGGIE WATTS * INNER WAVE * LOS RETROS * NATION OF LANGUAGE * NILUFER YANYA * SHOW ME THE BODY * BABE RAINBOW * PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS * THE ARMED * LADY WRAY * DANIEL ROSSEN of Grizzly Bear * BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD * SEUN KUTI & EGYPT 80 * MARIACHI REYNA DE LOS ANGELES * THE SPACE LADY * GUM (DJ set) * L.A. WITCH * AUTOMATIC * SURFBORT * SMALL BLACK * MILDLIFE * SURPRISE CHEF * JOHN CARROLL KIRBY * BUCK MEEK * CHARLOTTE ADIGÉRY & BOLIS PUPUL * STRAWBERRY GUY * VANISHING TWIN * SLOPPY JANE * SOUL GLO * THE PARANOYDS * PANTHER MODERN * JJUUJJUU * ZO * SLIFT * BRAINSTORY * IMARHAN * WORKING MEN'S CLUB * SNAPPED ANKLES * MOLLY LEWIS * L'ECLAIR * ELKKA * NOURA MINT SEYMALI * DIVIDE & DISSOLVE * AL LOVER * CHULITA VINYL CLUB * HEADS ARE HEAVY

THE SANCTUARY

Curated by Cristopher Cichocki

NOSAJ THING (DJ SET) * CLIPPING. * TELEFON TEL AVIV (DJ SET) * SILENT SERVANT * KID 606 * CRISTOPHER CICHOCKI (CIRCULAR DIMENSIONS IMMERSIVE SOUND INSTALLATION)

TALKS + SCREENINGS

HAMILTON'S PHARMACOPEIA SCREENING + HAMILTON MORRIS Q&A,

MYSTICISM IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY WITH MICKI PELLERANO,

TARIK BARRI AV WORKSHOP - EXPLORATIONS WITH VIDEOSYNC, AND MORE TBA

VISUAL ARTISTS

TARIK BARRI * MAD ALCHEMY LIQUID LIGHT SHOW * SLIM REAPER * ASTRAL VIOLET * FEVERDREAM INTERACTIVE * BILLGAZER * WARPED VISIONS * ZACHARY RODELL

THE OUTER SPACE

MODULAR SOUNDBATH & YOGA EACH MORNING * FRANKIE & THE WITCH FINGERS * LEVITATION ROOM * MAUSKOVIC DANCE BAND * ACID DAD * VINYL WILLIAMS * GRAVE FLOWERS BONGO BAND * LEAH SENIOR * RADIOJED * CLOSING CEREMONIES W/ JJUUJJUU & FRIENDS

THURSDAY NIGHT WELCOMING COMMITTEE

MEATBODIES * SHANNON LAY * HOOVERIII * QUITAPENAS * BAPTIZM * HOTT MT - 'ESCAPE TO WITCH MOUNTAIN' W/ THE BOB BAKER MARIONETTES

LARGE SCALE ART INSTALLATIONS

NON PLUS ULTRA * BRAD HANSEN * BEZ MARTINEN * AND MORE