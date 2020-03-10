Deradoorian Signs To ANTI- & Announces New Album

Visionary art pop musician Angel Deradoorian has signed to ANTI- Records and announced her first album with the label. Titled Find The Sun, the celestial ten-track record will be released on May 22. Inspired by the freedom of Can and the singing style of Damo Suzuki as well as the influence of Indian spirituality on free jazz masters like Pharoah Sanders and Sun Ra, Deradoorian gravitates to transportive, shamanic sounds on this record, wielding bells, flutes, and gongs in service of a rock record guided by the spirits. Listen to the mystical first single "Saturnine Night" below!

"Overall, a lot of these songs are about trying to reach yourself - how to be your most

brilliant self," Deradoorian says. "...because we come from a culture that doesn't actually support this. We are so deeply programmed to obey societal boundaries that we don't even know the power we contain within."



These songs started as sketches, later molded into stronger concepts during a summer spent on the beach in the Rockaways, lying in the sand and absorbing the sun's rays, playing meditation bowls, writing lyrics and talking about music with Deradoorian's friend and percussionist Samer Ghadry. Along with Ghadry's frequent collaborator Dave Harrington, they would take those songs across the country to Marin County, California's Panoramic House, an analog studio with a live room with wall-sized windows that gaze out upon the Pacific Ocean from atop Mt. Tamalpais. The room's energy and spaciousness serves as the band's fourth member, its ancient beams and cavernous ceilings coloring the drum tracks with an innate sense of space.



Find the Sun is an expression of the non-linear nature of time, the idea that there is no current version of one's Self. The capture of that moment is why the record is so raw: Whatever is in front of you is what you're working with now, and that's OK. Even as a listener, being in the moment physically with the music brings you back to that place where mind and body coalesce. In that sense, it's ripe for projection of oneself onto the sounds and words, to reflect one's physical Self with something as ethereal as the sound waves in music. "Find the Sun is a record to sit and listen to, and ask yourself about your Self," Deradoorian says.



This May, Deradoorian will join Stereolab on their highly anticipated North American reunion tour dates. All upcoming shows are listed below.

TOUR DATES

5/2 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade #

5/4 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle #

5/5 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 #

5/7 - Portland, ME - State Theater #

5/8 - Kingston, NY - BSP Kingston #

5/9 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Small's Theater #

5/10 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theater #

5/11 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre #

5/13 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater #

5/15 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet's #

5/16 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet's #

5/17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern #

5/18 - Big Sur, CA - Henry Miller Library #

5/19 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield #

5/21 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory #

# - with Stereolab

DERADOORIAN

Pre-Order 'Find The Sun'



1. Red Den

2. Corsican Shores

3. Saturnine Night

4. Monk's Robes

5. The Illuminator

6. Waterlily

7. It Was Me

8. Devil's Market

9. Mask of Yesterday

10. Sun





Related Articles View More Music Stories