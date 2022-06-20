Deniz Love Releases New Album 'All Waves Pass'

Deniz Love's addictive debut album headlines the parallel between the highs and lows that waves represent in our lives. The phrase, "All Waves Pass" is an analogy for how all things come and go. Giving us a unique perspective on living in the moment, Love's use of Mediterranean influences and nature-inspired authenticity curate a collection that feels like a treasure.

Love, who executively produced the album himself, turned to Grammy-nominated collaborators like Koby Hass, longtime friends like Raye Simmons, Mert Çodur, and more. Currently on tour with Strawberry Milk Cult, the dual citizen is staged to use his multicultural influence to bring together music fans from all walks of life.

Deniz Love brings a much needed new perspective to the world of indie-pop, tapping into his multicultural heritage and diverse tastes to share his message of love. A dual-citizen of The United States and Turkey, Deniz has taken an unusual path to the brink of indie stardom. Now, with the release of his most compelling material to date, the Houston based artist is poised to reach his largest audience yet.

Before launching his career in music, Deniz was a top ranked Division one college soccer player. His natural gift for the beautiful game allowed him to travel the world extensively, meeting people from every walk of life, and listening to their stories. These years of travel set the stage for the border-defying style that would later come to define his music. Deniz was on his way to going pro, training with MLS's Houston Dynamo when his career was abruptly cut short by a devastating injury. It would prove to be a blessing in disguise, however, as it offered Deniz the opportunity to find his true purpose in life - music.

Songwriting offered Deniz an opportunity to heal - to become more aware of his innermost emotions and his place in the world. Fueled by a desire to bring people together, he began pouring all of his energy into jubilant indie pop songs. The response from fans and critics was overwhelming. Described as the "Texas Favorite" by MTV, he earned praise for his breakthrough single, "Think Less, Feel More", collecting positive comparisons to The 1975 and Dayglow. The deeply personal nature of his writing, however, gives him a style unlike anything else. Since then, Deniz and his band have continued to build momentum, completing a sold out tour opening for Hotel Ugly.

Deniz's debut EP 'Between The Tides' was released in late 2021. A collection of sweeping songs exploring love, identity, and the beauty of the sea, it is the perfect example of what makes Deniz so special. With a steady stream of new content expected for 2022 and beyond, Deniz Love is ready to make a meaningful impact on the modern music world.

