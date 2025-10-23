Delaney Bailey to Release New Album 'Concave,' Listen to New Single Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chicago songwriter Delaney Bailey will release her new album, Concave, on January 21, 2026, via AWAL. A single “Far Away” is now available, previewing the new record.

“‘Far Away’ is about getting older and realizing that I know much less than I thought I did,” Bailey explains. “When I was younger, I thought that the experiences I had and the things I went through taught me enough about the world. I had learned enough about myself, I had learned enough about the way I interact with the world and my opinions on certain things. As I grow older, I’ve become much less convinced that I know anything at all."

“Although this can be scary, I tend to view my lack of knowing in a positive light. It’s nice to remind myself that there is so much left to experience. Meeting myself over and over again has become less painful as life goes on. I can’t tell if that’s because I like myself more the more I learn, or if it’s because I’ve gotten better at handling change. Probably both. That’s the good thing about your 20s, I think; change is the only consistent thing, so you learn to get used to it.”

Next month, Delaney Bailey will embark on her first headlining tour across the Midwest. Making stops in cities like Chicago, IL, and Minneapolis, MN, the tour will see Bailey bringing this year’s releases to the stage for the first time with support from Chicago’s This House is Creaking.

DELANEY BAILEY LIVE

NOVEMBER

14 - Icehouse - Minneapolis, MN

18 - Raccoon Motel - Davenport, IA

DECEMBER

2 - The Bishop - Bloomington, IN

4 - Lager House - Detroit, MI

5 - Beat Kitchen - Chicago, IL

ABOUT DELANEY BAILEY:

Delaney Bailey is a singer/songwriter who has amassed hundreds of millions of streams and earned critical acclaim. She launched her career with “Loving & Losing." In its wake, she picked up the pace with “Coffee Stained Smile” and the This Is About You EP highlighted by “Finish Line” and “For You.” However, the songstress reached critical mass with the breakout “j’s lullaby (darlin’i’d wait for you),” amassing 128 million Spotify streams and landing on The New York Times’ “Best Songs of 2022.” Her streak continued with (i would have followed you) [2022], what we leave behind EP [2023], and Chiaroscuro EP [2024].

Photo Credit: Alexa Viscus