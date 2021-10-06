Deep Purple Announces New Album 'Turning to Crime'

With strong tailwind from last year's chart leading album Whoosh!, Deep Purple surprises with new album Turning To Crime (earMUSIC) on November 26, produced by Bob Ezrin.

Turning To Crime arrives only 15 months after Whoosh! - Deep Purple's 21st studio album, which received acclaim by critics who praised the creative strength of a band that continues evolving with every release, and prestigious chart achievements (3rd consecutive #1 in Germany, #4 in the UK, and topped the US Independent Album and Hard Music Albums charts).

This new release is Deep Purple's first album of tracks that weren't written by the band; a collection of songs previously recorded by other artists.

The first single "7 And 7 Is" will be released on October 6th.

Turning To Crime continues the creative trajectory set in motion with Deep Purple's "time trilogy", consisting of NOW What?! (2013), inFinite (2017), and Whoosh!. Each produced by Bob Ezrin, these albums sold over 1 million copies, topped the charts 11 times, and garnered more than 40 Top 10 positions worldwide.