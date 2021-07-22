Declan McKenna Debuts Surreal Music Video For New Single 'My House'

Today. Declan McKenna shares the music video for new single, "My House." The surrealist video, directed by Jake Passmore of the band Scors, finds McKenna riding the sea on his floating house, fishing for food, and befriending a giant sea horse. Watch the music video for "My House" below.

Declan says of the new song: "I'm used to feeling isolated from people I want to see, it's been a big part of my life since I was a teenager touring and so on. With My House I was diving into this daydream of running away and becoming reconnected. I was just having fun on a sunny spring morning making the best out of what soon wouldn't feel so restful and calm. But it's a light-hearted song and for me it is just that - remembering what it is to be lost in your thoughts in a good way, like being a child again.

"The song feels like it's grown over the past year as I've grown closer with my loved ones for many reasons, and amongst all that I've moved house three or four times and even helped my parents move out of my childhood home. Being wary of keeping a personal life, talking publicly about those close to me is something I'm very careful about, but with this song I found a way to talk about love in a way that is fun but felt kind of real, and thankfully for my girlfriend it's not set in an alternate reality dystopia or some stupid s like that."