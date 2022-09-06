Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Decca Classics to Release Wagner's Remastered 'Ring Cycle' Recording

Decca Classics to Release Wagner's Remastered 'Ring Cycle' Recording

The recording is now available.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 06, 2022  

Commemorating the 25th anniversary of Sir Georg Solti's death (September 5), Decca Classics is proud to announce a new high-definition transfer of the original master tapes of his most celebrated recording: the first stereo studio production of Wagner's complete Ring Cycle, twice voted "The greatest recording of all time" by Gramophone Magazine in 1999 and BBC Music Magazine in 2011.

Recorded in Vienna between 1958 and 1965, and masterminded by Decca's pioneering producer John Culshaw, this recording has always been regarded as the perfect marriage of art and technology and boasted a cast including Birgit Nilsson, Hans Hotter, and Kirsten Flagstad. These new transfers of the 38 original stereo master tapes have been made at 24 bit/192kHz resolution, allowing greater detail and dynamic range than ever before.

The transfers have allowed the original recording to be remastered for Dolby Atmos; the spatial audio technology which recreates a multi-dimensional experience true to Culshaw's vision of a "theater of the mind".

Dominic Fyfe, Decca Classics Label Director and Audio Producer of this reissue, says, "Back in 1966, producer John Culshaw expressed the hope that this Ring would set a benchmark for years to come. Half a century later it is still the artistic and technical gold standard. Culshaw was above all an iconoclast and a visionary who rejoiced in new technology. I have no doubt he would approve of our efforts to utilize Dolby Atmos and the latest suite of remastering tools to make this new HD transfer the most immersive and vivid yet."

The remastered Ring will be available in the most extensive suite ever of deluxe physical and digital products including:

The first vinyl releases of the recording in 30 years. Half-speed mastered at Abbey Road Studios and pressed on 180g audiophile vinyl.

The first international release of the recording on Hybrid SACDs, allowing listeners to hear the enhanced resolution of these new transfers and playable on all CD players.

The first and only complete Wagner Ring cycle available in Dolby Atmos.

The physical products will be accompanied by lavish booklets including facsimiles of the original conductor and producer scores, rare session photographs, newly discovered curios, and full libretti.

The four operas of the Ring Cycle will be released in installments between November 2022 and May 2023, with The Golden Ring, a selection of the greatest scenes from the cycle, released on September 30, 2022.

Watch the trailer here:




From This Author - Michael Major


NBC Announces OPEN HOUSE Season 15 Premiere DateNBC Announces OPEN HOUSE Season 15 Premiere Date
September 6, 2022

Each week, in celebration of aspiration and inspiration, host and licensed real estate agent Sara Gore takes audiences inside some of the most jaw-dropping and one-of-a-kind properties on and off the market, where viewers meet the innovative designers, architects and envelope-pushing creatives who call these places home. Watch a video teaser now!
Multi-GRAMMY Winner Eliane Elias Returns to Bossa Nova Roots on 'Quietude'Multi-GRAMMY Winner Eliane Elias Returns to Bossa Nova Roots on 'Quietude'
September 6, 2022

A showcase of Eliane’s sensuous Portuguese vocals, Quietude arrives after two brilliant recordings that reveal what an adventurous, multifaceted artist she is. 2019’s Love Stories featured soft-focused classic songs and originals mostly sung in English and arranged with full orchestral momentum.
Jake Paul to Face UFC Great and Professional Boxer Anderson Silva in Global Matchup Live on Showtime PPVJake Paul to Face UFC Great and Professional Boxer Anderson Silva in Global Matchup Live on Showtime PPV
September 6, 2022

Most Valuable Promotions and SHOWTIME SPORTS have shared that international superstar and serial risk-taker Jake “The Problem Child” Paul will face the biggest challenge of his career when he takes on UFC legend and professional boxer Anderson “The Spider” Silva at Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Ariz., on Saturday, October 29 live on SHOWTIME PPV.
REVOLUSHN to Release Their Third Full-Length Album '3'REVOLUSHN to Release Their Third Full-Length Album '3'
September 6, 2022

This new REVOLUSHN album highlights their influences including Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, The Black Keys, Lady Gaga, Manaskin, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, and more. 3 was recorded at Swamptone Studios in Northern California, Cypher Sound Studios in Kansas City, MO, Hailer Studios in Los Angeles, and Coast Mastering in Berkeley, CA.
ME TIME is The Most Viewed Title on Netflix This WeekME TIME is The Most Viewed Title on Netflix This Week
September 6, 2022

This week viewers reconnected with Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg in Me Time. The comedy was #1 on the English Films List and the most viewed title this week with 56.56M hours viewed. Summer of Love may be winding down, but love is still in the air as Love in the Villa debuted with 41.22M hours viewed.