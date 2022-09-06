Decca Classics to Release Wagner's Remastered 'Ring Cycle' Recording

Commemorating the 25th anniversary of Sir Georg Solti's death (September 5), Decca Classics is proud to announce a new high-definition transfer of the original master tapes of his most celebrated recording: the first stereo studio production of Wagner's complete Ring Cycle, twice voted "The greatest recording of all time" by Gramophone Magazine in 1999 and BBC Music Magazine in 2011.

Recorded in Vienna between 1958 and 1965, and masterminded by Decca's pioneering producer John Culshaw, this recording has always been regarded as the perfect marriage of art and technology and boasted a cast including Birgit Nilsson, Hans Hotter, and Kirsten Flagstad. These new transfers of the 38 original stereo master tapes have been made at 24 bit/192kHz resolution, allowing greater detail and dynamic range than ever before.

The transfers have allowed the original recording to be remastered for Dolby Atmos; the spatial audio technology which recreates a multi-dimensional experience true to Culshaw's vision of a "theater of the mind".

Dominic Fyfe, Decca Classics Label Director and Audio Producer of this reissue, says, "Back in 1966, producer John Culshaw expressed the hope that this Ring would set a benchmark for years to come. Half a century later it is still the artistic and technical gold standard. Culshaw was above all an iconoclast and a visionary who rejoiced in new technology. I have no doubt he would approve of our efforts to utilize Dolby Atmos and the latest suite of remastering tools to make this new HD transfer the most immersive and vivid yet."

The remastered Ring will be available in the most extensive suite ever of deluxe physical and digital products including:

The first vinyl releases of the recording in 30 years. Half-speed mastered at Abbey Road Studios and pressed on 180g audiophile vinyl.

The first international release of the recording on Hybrid SACDs, allowing listeners to hear the enhanced resolution of these new transfers and playable on all CD players.

The first and only complete Wagner Ring cycle available in Dolby Atmos.

The physical products will be accompanied by lavish booklets including facsimiles of the original conductor and producer scores, rare session photographs, newly discovered curios, and full libretti.

The four operas of the Ring Cycle will be released in installments between November 2022 and May 2023, with The Golden Ring, a selection of the greatest scenes from the cycle, released on September 30, 2022.

Watch the trailer here: