Deaton Chris Anthony Unveils 'Behind the Lockers With Hunter'

Deaton Chris Anthony Unveils 'Behind the Lockers With Hunter'

Anthony's new album will be released on July 29.

Jul. 18, 2022  

Acclaimed musician and visual artist Deaton Chris Anthony unveils a new song, "Behind The Lockers With Hunter." The track, featured on Apple Music's New Music Daily, is taken from Deaton's forthcoming debut album, SID THE KID, out July 29 on Dirty Hit-pre-save/pre-order it here.

"This moment of the album is all about live dichotomy," says Deaton. "A whole room yelling about not fitting in is as angsty as it gets."

Deaton has shared a handful of tracks from the album-"Good Buy My Old Life," a collaboration with the New Zealand star BENEE that PAPER called "an exceptionally strange pop song that takes early-2000s nostalgia and refracts it through a funhouse mirror," "iScream" featuring Dirty Hit labelmate beabadoobee, "Shed Head," and a three-track short film, "REAL EYES REALIZE REAL LIES," directed by creative collaborator Julian Klincewicz.

SID THE KID is the story of the titular character, a lightly fictionalized version of young Deaton, and his older brother Korbin growing up in Kansas (where the real-life Deaton also grew up).

"I draw inspiration from childhood. I have an older brother, Korbin. This record is dedicated to him," says Deaton. "We would drive in the country in Kansas with the sunroof open. We'd listen to Dashboard Confessional, a lot of emo stuff, and he would scream the lyrics, looking up at the stars. That's where SID THE KID takes place: rural Kansas. Imagine this: I was a chubby ten-year-old, and my nickname was Sid the Kid. Korbin and I lived in this little shed in the middle of this forest. This shed had our computer, T.V. and all of our music gear. We'd walk to school nearby, and we hung out at the skate park and the bowling alley."

SID THE KID takes Deaton in a bold new direction as the synth whiz's first-ever guitar-based music, working with a list of acclaimed artists including Filipino-British songstress Beabadoobee, rising New Zealand star BENEE and multi-instrumentalist Mac Demarco, who plays bass and drums on the album track "Friends Don't Hurt Each Other." Deaton collaborated on creative direction for the album with multi-disciplinary artist Julian Klincewicz (Beyonce, Jay-Z, Louis Vuitton, Acne, Calvin Klein).

The visual language for the record is a spectrum of color, texture and emotion that skirts the line between modern nostalgia and contemporary visual vernacular. Each video takes on and pays homage to different textures of the early 2000s childhood-VHS memories, Sunday morning cartoons, skate videos on DVD, old family Super 8 films and reality T.V..
Deaton released a project, BO Y, in 2019, which Vogue praised as "a playful collection of sample-heavy songs that bridge the gap between R&B and electronic pop."

The Los-Angeles based musician is also a visual artist, fashion designer and painter. He has produced for Charli XCX ("New Shapes" with Caroline Polachek and Christine & The Queens) and Clairo, has been commissioned to make looks for Billie Eilish and has collaborated with VANS, Evan Mock and a host of others across mediums.

Listen to the new single here:



