Dear Boy Share New Single 'The Nominee'

Los Angeles-based band Dear Boy have shared the their new single "The Nominee" with Flood Magazine.

Listen to the song below!

"The Nominee" is self produced by the band, but re-teams them with mixer Tony Hoffer (Air, Phoenix, M83). About the song Ben Grey says, "'The Nominee' is a song about rejecting or accepting fate. That feeling of finally figuring out what your purpose in life is and then having to decide whether you want it or not." The new single follows up the band's acclaimed release The Strawberry EP and will be on all streaming serivces tomorrow (pre-save).

Dear Boy had an immense 2019. They released their critically celebrated The Strawberry EP, embarked on a North American tour with The Psychedelic Furs & James ending at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, made their first Corona Capital appearance in Mexico City, toured with Pete Yorn in the Fall and headlined The Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles. They also released the standalone single "Heaven Moves" which was added to KCRW rotation while also being played on KROQ, Alt 987, KXLU, and spending time as a fixture on the NACC charts.



The band is currently in the studio working on their follow up to The Strawberry EP, but will first be making an in studio appearance on KCRW's Morning Becomes Eclectic this winter.



The four band members and real life friends that make up Dear Boy (vocalist Ben Grey, guitarist Austin Hayman, drummer Keith Cooper, and bassist Lucy Lawrence) have made something that is deeply personal, while celebrating their city and challenging the direction of modern guitar music... showcasing the band's ability to craft bittersweet songs pulling from late 70's / early 80's Post-Punk and early 90's Britpop.

Photo Credit: Casey Curry





Related Articles View More Music Stories