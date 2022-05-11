Daydream Review Releases New Single 'Sensory Deprivation'

Today, psych-pop multi-instrumentalist Elijah Montez, the frontman and sole songwriter of Daydream Review, searches for matched love and desire with new single, "Sensory Deprivation," ahead of eight U.S. tour dates throughout May. Find a full list of dates below, and grab tickets now here.

The single is Daydream Review's first release via Side Hustle Records and a limited run collection of 7" lathe cut records of the single, in collaboration with local Chicago label, Ur Mom Records, are available now on Bandcamp here.

Written, recorded and produced by Montez, "Sensory Deprivation" offers the musician the space to yearn, to love, and to be loved in return, exploring what it really means to be in a long-term relationship.

Montez explains, "The song is about something that can be common in long term relationships-that while you're still in love and enjoy each other's time, the demands of life and work. can pull you away from your partner/wife/husband, and make you feel undesired. I'm definitely being a little dramatic in this song, but I think the chorus makes a nice point, especially in a long term relationship, that you only want to feel loved. The sonic qualities are kind of reflective of this, bouncing between a quiet state of unstated desire, and then a more emotionally charged statement of wanting that love."

Though Daydream Review is the sole songwriter on his music, "Sensory Deprivation" was mixed by Michael Macdonald (Tasha, Tenci, Mia Joy), and mastered by Greg Obis (DEHD, Cloud Nothings, Paul Cherry), and includes harmonies by Kaitlyn Murphy.

When performing live, the band consists of Murphy (harmony vocals and auxiliary percussion), Adrian Politzer (bass and back up vocals), Martin Brablic (synthesizers), Manuel Miller-Perez (lead guitar), Felipe Fiorini de Vasconcellos (drums) and Tyler Marofske (tour drummer).

"Sensory Deprivation," is side-A of a two-sided release, with side-B, titled "Dream Sequence #29" arriving next month. The two-sided standalone singles are a palette cleanser after a more retro-influenced debut EP. Now, Daydream Review aims to depart slightly from his usual sound in an effort to dig deeper into what his artistry might become in 2022 as both Daydream Review and Elijah Montez, the artist and the person, continue to evolve.

After moving from Austin to Chicago, Daydream Review began turning the heads of leading tastemakers in Chicago and beyond. Chicago Reader called the band a "pastel-tinted pop-psych gem," and the Chicago Tribune wrote Montez's work is, "flowing with an abundance of melodic harmonies and memorable structures," while Alt Citizen called it, "beautiful, dreamy, and otherworldly." PopWrapped lauded that the music Montez creates is, "multi-layered, rather personal and often reflective - offer listeners moments of clarity at times when it's most needed."

Additionally, Melted Magazine who premiered "Blossom," wrote the track "is introduced by impermeable prism-like layers of synths refracting a spectrum of guitar tones," continuing that the singer's "passively disembodied vocals calmly glide over explosions of colorful moments beneath him as he narrates an out of body experience." Daydream Review has spent plenty of time on the road, including opening for modern psychedelic pioneers such as Sugar Candy Mountain, Triptides, and The Mattson 2.

Daydream Review pushes the boundaries on what psychedelic-pop filled with profound songwriting and intricate instrumentation can sound like. The tender new track "Sensory Deprivation," is out everywhere now, and grab tickets to see the musician live this May here.

A limited run of the 7" A/B side record of "Sensory Deprivation," and "Dream Sequence #29" is available on Bandcamp now. Daydream Review is just getting started, with more music to come later this summer. Follow along on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for more from the rising artist.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

05/15 - Growl - Arlington, TX

05/16 - Hole in the Wall - Austin, TX

05/17 - Kickback Bar - Houston, TX

05/18 - Saturn Bar - New Orleans, LA

05/19 - Ghost Train Brewing - Birmingham, AL

05/20 - drkmttr - Nashville, TN

05/27 - The Hideout - Chicago, IL