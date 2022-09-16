Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Daya Releases New EP 'In Between Dreams'

Daya Releases New EP 'In Between Dreams'

Produced by The Gifted (Tate McRae, Kygo), “Love You When You’re Gone” is joined by an official music video streaming now at YouTube. 

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 16, 2022  

GRAMMY® Award-winning, multi-platinum pop singer-songwriter Daya has lifted the curtain on In Between Dreams, available today at all DSPs via Sandlot/AWAL. The anticipated new EP arrives with two new official visualizers for standout tracks "See You In My Dreams" and "New Romantics," streaming now on Daya's official YouTube channel.

The EP was first heralded by the acclaimed first single, "Love You When You're Gone," and "Her." Produced by The Gifted (Tate McRae, Kygo), "Love You When You're Gone" is joined by an official music video streaming now at YouTube.

At only 16, Daya emerged as an extraordinary new pop voice with her breakthrough first two singles, "Hide Away" and "Sit Still, Look Pretty," both of which earned RIAA platinum certification while rising to the top 30 on Billboard's "Hot 100" and earning a combined 850M worldwide streams and counting.

The Pittsburgh, PA-native celebrated the success of her 2016 debut album, Sit Still, Look Pretty, with her own sold out national headline tour while also sharing stages with the likes of Carly Rae Jepsen and MARINA. The following year saw Daya's star ascend even higher with The Chainsmokers' 9x platinum certified blockbuster, "Don't Let Me Down (Ft. Daya)," a top 3 smash in the US and top 10 favorite around the world boasting over 1.8B YouTube views, as well as a GRAMMY® Award-winner for "Best Dance Recording."

An array of diverse releases followed, including solo tracks like "Insomnia" (now with over 200M streams) and collaborations with such artists as Illenium and RL Grime. Finding her voice in the LGBTQ+ community, Daya performed at such major Pride events as the inaugural US World Pride Opening Ceremony while also teaming with such organizations as GLAAD and The Trevor Project.

Her truest personal and artistic statement thus far came with last year's EP, The Difference, which featured, in her words, "fleeting moments of regret, desire, loneliness and sadness while spending more time with myself than I ever have before at home during quarantine."

Now, with In Between Dreams, Daya takes a landmark step on her musical journey, building upon powerful early-twenties emotional experiences to explore new themes and sonic vibes while collaborating with such top writers and producers as Andrew Goldstein (Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Britney Spears) and Oscar Scheller (Lady Gaga, Pink Pantheress, Ashnikko). Daya returns with the latest and boldest chapter in an already-phenomenal career that lets listeners in on her inner life more fully than ever before.

"The songs on the new EP deal with that gray area in between dreams and reality," Daya says, "contrasting the romantic notions of what my relationship was versus the stark reality of what actually happened. As with the previous project, I am dealing with the loneliness and missing puzzle pieces of life, using music as a vehicle to find my own voice and identity while working through these tough emotional issues.

"Though there were many creative upsides to all of those early successes, having all that happen at a young age meant that I was missing out on other important aspects of becoming a young adult and developing as an artist. I had this real fear that I was out of touch with how real relationships work and felt like I needed to become more grounded. Taking a step back allowed me to spend more time with family and friends and go through the ups and downs of normal relationships. All of these current tunes come from real life."

DAYA 'IN BETWEEN DREAMS' TOUR 2022

10/21 - Austin, TX - Antone's

10/22 - Dallas, TX - The Studio at the Factory

10/23 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

10/25 - Orlando, FL - The Social

10/26 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft

10/28 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

10/29 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

10/31 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

11/01 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

11/04 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

11/05 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

11/06 - Saint Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar and Hall

11/08 - Denver, CO - Meow Wolf Denver | Convergence Station

11/09 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

11/11 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

11/12 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret

11/13 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

11/15 - Los Angeles, CA - Los Angeles, CA

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Timothée Chalamet Reveals He Has Seven Musical Numbers in WONKATimothée Chalamet Reveals He Has Seven Musical Numbers in WONKA
September 15, 2022

Timothée Chalamet has revealed that he has seven musical numbers in the upcoming film Wonka, in which he stars as Willy Wonka. Chalamet described the film as 'joyous' and and 'sincere.' The film is a prequel to 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' and serves as an origin story for Willy Wonka.
Tovah Feldshuh to Recur in Amazon's SHELTER SeriesTovah Feldshuh to Recur in Amazon's SHELTER Series
September 15, 2022

Funny Girl star Tovah Feldshuh will recur as Bat Lady in Prime Video's new series, Shelter. The character is described as a reclusive, ghostlike figure who gives Mickey (Jaden Michael) a mysterious and disturbing piece of news. The cast also include Jaden Michael, Constance Zimmer, Adrian Greensmith, Abby Corrigan, Sage Linder, and Brian Altemus.
Andrew Barth Feldman Joins Jennifer Lawrence in NO HARD FEELINGS FilmAndrew Barth Feldman Joins Jennifer Lawrence in NO HARD FEELINGS Film
September 15, 2022

Former Dear Evan Hansen star Andrew Barth Feldman has landed a leading role in Sony's new R-rated comedy film, No Hard Feelings. Feldman will play opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the new film directed by Gene Stupnitsky. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps.
New Folk Musical NORTHERN STAR to Release Concept AlbumNew Folk Musical NORTHERN STAR to Release Concept Album
September 15, 2022

The new musical Northern Star will receive a concept album to be released with music and lyrics by Jared Alexander and arrangements and orchestrations by Eoin Corcoran. The cast features Lorna Baxter as The Narrator, Rhian Ferrigan as The Mysterious Stranger, Feifei Xiang as the leader of the Celestials, and Jared Alexander as The Young Man.
Ash Beck's Band Silver Sonic To Release New Single 'Sister Mercy'Ash Beck's Band Silver Sonic To Release New Single 'Sister Mercy'
September 15, 2022

The band is fronted by singer/songwriter Ash Beck with lyrics that are wrapped in a well-crafted riff centric writing style, penned with great musicianship and delivered with a vivacious spirit.  It’s all about the Jet Set Lifestyle, high flying supersonic jets and the silver tone of Humbucker guitar pickups.