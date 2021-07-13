Dawes Announce 'Nothing Is Wrong (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)'

Los Angeles folk-rock band Dawes are celebrating the ten year anniversary of their celebrated second album Nothing Is Wrong with a special deluxe edition of the record, due out August 20 on ATO Records. The new reissue will be available digitally and on special edition vinyl featuring two colored LPs in a gold foil jacket, with enhanced artwork and photos. The deluxe edition comes with four bonus B-sides from the original recording session - "Strangers Getting Stranger," "All My Failures," "Rest Easy," and "Don't Send Me Away." Vinyl will include an exclusive 7-inch featuring two of the tracks and a digital download of all four songs. Today Dawes shares a new single, the first of bonus tracks, "Strangers Getting Stranger." Listen below and pre-order Nothing Is Wrong (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) HERE.

Nothing Is Wrong followed Dawes' 2009 debut North Hills, the album that introduced and endeared the band's rootsy brand of California rock-and-roll to critics and fans across the country. For their second full-length, the band - singer/guitarist Taylor Goldsmith, drummer Griffin Goldsmith, keyboardist Tay Strathairn, and bassist Wylie Gelber - returned to Jonathan Wilson, the renowned producer who helmed North Hills and has collaborated with everyone from Erykah Badu to Graham Nash. Nothing Is Wrong additionally featured Jackson Browne, singing on "Fire Away," and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers founding member Benmont Tench on organ on three tracks. "Like his heroes, Goldsmith is gifted at making his introspective laments about displacement and disillusion feel universal and even epic," wrote AV Club. "With Nothing Is Wrong, Dawes comes far, and appears to be only getting started." Paste raved, "After two years of fine-tuning their live sound, all of the members of Dawes have become master musicians not only individually, but as a collective."

Taylor Goldsmith looks back on Nothing Is Wrong:

The songs themselves were coming straight out of my life at the time. No one was safe. If I shared a particularly lively conversation with someone or even a more intimate encounter, it was all immediately fair game. My parameters for discretion were not quite established yet. It took me a second too long to realize how voyeuristic being a writer could be. I still needed to figure out how to add a layer or two to an emotion, how to express myself without putting all my cards on the table at every opportunity. But maybe that's what being 25 is all about. All the rest would come later. I'm just glad it's all there for us to reach back into on any given night. Each record has been a turning point and something of a growth spurt, but maybe none as pivotal as Nothing Is Wrong was for us. That was the moment where we could see ourselves turning from hopeful upstarts into lifers. Glad it's still worth talking about 10 years later.

Dawes will be touring across North America this fall, including nights at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and Austin's Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater and two hometown shows at Los Angeles' Fonda Theatre. All dates are below and tickets are available HERE.

Tour Dates

7/29: Brooklyn Bowl Nashville - Nashville, TN w/ Phil Lesh

8/20-22: Fred The Festival - LOCKN' Farm - Arrington, VA

8/23: The Stephen Talkhouse - Amagansett, NY

8/24: The Chicken Box - Nantucket, MA

8/25: The Chicken Box - Nantucket, MA

9/8: Avondale Brewing Company - Birmingham, AL *

9/9: Charleston Music Hall - Charleston, SC *

9/10: The Eastern - Atlanta, GA *

9/11-12: Moon River Music Festival - Chattanooga, TN

9/13: The Carolina Theatre - Durham, NC *

9/14: The National - Richmond, VA *

9/15: Warner Theatre - Washington, DC *

9/17: Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage - New York, NY *^

9/18: Orpheum Theatre - Boston, MA *

9/19: Xponential Music Festival - Camden, NJ

9/21: The Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON *

9/23: Roxian Theatre - McKees Rocks, PA *

9/24: Harrisburg University at XL Live - Harrisburg, PA

9/25: Calvin University - Grand Rapids, MI

9/26: Taft Theatre - Cincinnati, OH *

9/28: Egyptian Room at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN *

9/30: Auburn University Amphitheater - Auburn, AL *

10/1: Tuck Festival - Charlotte, NC

10/2: Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN *

11/17: Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, BC *

11/18: The Showbox - Seattle, WA *

11/19: Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR *

11/21: Fremont Theatre - San Luis Obisbo, CA *

11/22: Belly Up Tavern - Solana Beach, CA *

11/23: Belly Up Tavern - Solana Beach, CA *

11/26: The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA *

11/27: The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA *

11/28: The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA *

11/30: The Commonwealth Room - Salt Lake City, UT *

12/1: Washington's - Fort Collins, CO *

12/3: First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN *

12/4: The Vic Theatre - Chicago, IL *

12/5: Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI *

12/7: Headliners Music Hall - Louisville, KY *

12/8: The Pageant - St. Louis, MO *

12/10: McFarlin Auditorium - Dallas, TX *

12/11: Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater - Austin, TX *

12/12: The Heights Theater - Houston, TX *

1/14 - 1/17/22: 30A Songwriters Festival - Santa Rosa Beach, FL

1/16-20: Island Exodus - Runaway Bay, Jamaica

3/18-25: Cayamo Cruise - Miami, FL

* w/ Erin Rae

^ w/ Bonny Light Horseman