Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
David Morris Signs with Virgin Music Group

David Morris Signs with Virgin Music Group

He will release “Jenny's Song” on May 23 and announce more dates later in 2023. 

May. 03, 2023  

Virgin Music Group today announces the signing of genre bending Country artist, singer-songwriter and rapper David Morris through a partnership with label Grey Area Music.

"When we heard 'Dutton Ranch Freestyle' we were immediately blown away," says Jacqueline Saturn, President of Virgin Music, in welcoming Morris to the Virgin Music family. "After digging deep into more of his music and videos, we got it, he was creating his own genre. He has an incredible connection with his fans which will only continue to grow."

Hailing from Charleston, W. Va. and living in the beautiful and rare air of Appalachian country, Morris combines traditional Country music, modern pop and hip-hop creating a fusion of sound that is compelling.

"David is carving out his unique space in music culture, Country, hip-hop, or otherwise," shares GM of Virgin Music, Matt Sawin. "Along the way, he is shining a light on the musicians of Appalachia, creating a new music scene and proving that it doesn't matter where you're from, you can make an impact with music. We can't wait to be a part of David's story for years to come."

"I'm super excited to have the Virgin team in my corner to help my music reach even more people," says Morris. "They have a great staff of forward thinking veterans who give an independent artist like me the freedom to continue to be creative while adding fuel to the fire. From the moment I met Jacqueline, Matt and the whole Virgin team, we knew this partnership was the right move. The energy, the support and the ideas that they have are unmatched and I'm beyond excited to see what we can do together."

"After David's breakthrough year in 2022 landing in the top 5 on Billboard's Country, All Genre and Emerging Artist Charts, a lot of potential partners were taking notice," adds Grey Area Music Co-founder/CEO Collin McMillan. "When we met with Jacqueline, Matt and their team we knew that Virgin Music was the perfect fit. We are happy to join forces with Virgin sharing in the 'artist first' approach as David's career continues to rise."

Morris' notoriety has been growing with each release including his 2022 single "Carrying Your Love" which interpolates a 1997 George Strait classic. The song went viral on TikTok in July 2022 and peaked at No.3 on the platform. The song, along with its follow up "Dutton Ranch Freestyle," pushed Morris onto the Billboard charts where he peaked at No.12 on the emerging artist chart, sitting at No.3 in digital sales country, and No.12 all genre digital sales in September 2022.

That single was lauded by critics like Bobby Bones Show, The Boot, E! Online, Entertainment Tonight, Yahoo, Today.com, Buzzfeed, People, Insider, CBS and more. "Morris' music feels like a blend of the sharply focused nihilism of Tupac and the small town sensitivity of Springsteen," Holler praises. "If Sam Hunt is the Drake of Country music, then David Morris is the Kendrick Lamar: wildly inventive but quietly focused and genuinely humble."

Morris has over 110M+ global streams and has gained attention for his energetic live performances including supporting Kidd G and Jelly Roll on tour. He just finished up a U.S. tour that culminated in two hometown shows in Charleston, W. Va. at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences on April 28 and 29, 2023. He will release "Jenny's Song" on May 23 and announce more dates later in 2023.

Photo credit: Kirsten Barnett



Rachael Blanche Releases New Single Translator Photo
Rachael Blanche Releases New Single 'Translator'
London-based artist, actress and entrepreneur, Rachael Blanche, who splits time between England, Australia and the U.S., has released the smouldering pop-soul single 'Translator,' a seductively well-crafted ode to navigating the layered nature of communication in the modern world.
Woz Releases New EP No Medicine For That Photo
Woz Releases New EP 'No Medicine For That'
No Medicine for That explores the effects of his early childhood traumas which is conveyed over distorted guitars and influences that range from Queens of the Stone Age to The Ramones. Woz discusses his Borderline Personality Disorder, severe addiction, and suicide attempt. Listen to the new EP now!
Jason Mraz Drops New Single Pancakes & Butter Photo
Jason Mraz Drops New Single 'Pancakes & Butter'
Multi-GRAMMY Award winner and Songwriters Hall of Fame Honoree Jason Mraz has revealed “Pancakes & Butter,” a smooth love song and accompanying video from his upcoming eighth studio album, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride. The track was released alongside a music video directed by Jaime Valdueza.
Skating Polly Share New Single Im Sorry For Always Apologizing Photo
Skating Polly Share New Single 'I'm Sorry For Always Apologizing'
Skating Polly share “I’m Sorry For Always Apologizing” – a deceptively joyous rock song that is accompanied by the official music video directed by Christian Papierniak. The multiple award-winning director, producer, and writer best known for his hit Indie feature film Izzy Gets the F*ck Across Town brings the track to life with a humorous touch.

From This Author - Michael Major


Interview: Kristin Chenoweth & Alan Cumming Breakdown Their SWEENEY TODD-Inspired SCHMIGADOON! CharactersInterview: Kristin Chenoweth & Alan Cumming Breakdown Their SWEENEY TODD-Inspired SCHMIGADOON! Characters
May 3, 2023

Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming are back together for season two of Schmigadoon, teaming up for a bloody-good parody of Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett. BroadwayWorld sat down with Cumming and Chenoweth, who spilled on filming their big musical number, wanting to play their Sweeney Todd roles IRL, the Schmigadoon groupchat, and more!
Yam Haus Release New Acoustic Version of Single 'Rafters'Yam Haus Release New Acoustic Version of Single 'Rafters'
May 3, 2023

Minneapolis-based indie pop-rock trio Yam Haus have released a live, stripped-down version of their acclaimed new single, “Rafters.” An indie-rock rumination that is for those who feel they might need to let go of something, this brand new acoustic version of “Rafters” truly showcases the band’s propensity for creating the most of anthems.
The Head and The Heart Present: Down in the Valley Announces Single-Day LineupsThe Head and The Heart Present: Down in the Valley Announces Single-Day Lineups
May 3, 2023

Saturday will feature a welcoming, one-day-only acoustic set from The Head And The Heart along with riveting performances from some of the top indie rock and folk singer-songwriters such as Waxahatchee, Faye Webster, Rayland Baxter and Miya Folick. The Head And The Heart will close out the evening with a full-band performance.
WE LIVE HERE: THE MIDWEST Documentary From Filmmakers David Miller and Melinda Maerker Acquired by Hulu OriginalsWE LIVE HERE: THE MIDWEST Documentary From Filmmakers David Miller and Melinda Maerker Acquired by Hulu Originals
May 3, 2023

“We Live Here: The Midwest” explores timely, personal stories of LGBTQI+ families who strive to build lives in their communities despite biased legislation and mounting prejudice. All families must confront challenges, every day. But many also face a rising tide of discrimination and hate in their churches, schools and even their own neighborhoods.
Olga Merediz Joins Disney's PUPSTRUCTION SeriesOlga Merediz Joins Disney's PUPSTRUCTION Series
May 3, 2023

Joining the previously announced voice cast in recurring and guest star roles for season one are Olga Merediz (Broadway's 'In the Heights') as Grandma Dee, Todrick Hall ('American Idol') as Harvey Hare, Gabriel Iglesias ('Space Jam: A New Legacy') as Felipe and Nate Torrence ('Zootopia') as Chameleo.
share