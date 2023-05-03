David Morris Signs with Virgin Music Group

Virgin Music Group today announces the signing of genre bending Country artist, singer-songwriter and rapper David Morris through a partnership with label Grey Area Music.

"When we heard 'Dutton Ranch Freestyle' we were immediately blown away," says Jacqueline Saturn, President of Virgin Music, in welcoming Morris to the Virgin Music family. "After digging deep into more of his music and videos, we got it, he was creating his own genre. He has an incredible connection with his fans which will only continue to grow."

Hailing from Charleston, W. Va. and living in the beautiful and rare air of Appalachian country, Morris combines traditional Country music, modern pop and hip-hop creating a fusion of sound that is compelling.

"David is carving out his unique space in music culture, Country, hip-hop, or otherwise," shares GM of Virgin Music, Matt Sawin. "Along the way, he is shining a light on the musicians of Appalachia, creating a new music scene and proving that it doesn't matter where you're from, you can make an impact with music. We can't wait to be a part of David's story for years to come."

"I'm super excited to have the Virgin team in my corner to help my music reach even more people," says Morris. "They have a great staff of forward thinking veterans who give an independent artist like me the freedom to continue to be creative while adding fuel to the fire. From the moment I met Jacqueline, Matt and the whole Virgin team, we knew this partnership was the right move. The energy, the support and the ideas that they have are unmatched and I'm beyond excited to see what we can do together."

"After David's breakthrough year in 2022 landing in the top 5 on Billboard's Country, All Genre and Emerging Artist Charts, a lot of potential partners were taking notice," adds Grey Area Music Co-founder/CEO Collin McMillan. "When we met with Jacqueline, Matt and their team we knew that Virgin Music was the perfect fit. We are happy to join forces with Virgin sharing in the 'artist first' approach as David's career continues to rise."

Morris' notoriety has been growing with each release including his 2022 single "Carrying Your Love" which interpolates a 1997 George Strait classic. The song went viral on TikTok in July 2022 and peaked at No.3 on the platform. The song, along with its follow up "Dutton Ranch Freestyle," pushed Morris onto the Billboard charts where he peaked at No.12 on the emerging artist chart, sitting at No.3 in digital sales country, and No.12 all genre digital sales in September 2022.

That single was lauded by critics like Bobby Bones Show, The Boot, E! Online, Entertainment Tonight, Yahoo, Today.com, Buzzfeed, People, Insider, CBS and more. "Morris' music feels like a blend of the sharply focused nihilism of Tupac and the small town sensitivity of Springsteen," Holler praises. "If Sam Hunt is the Drake of Country music, then David Morris is the Kendrick Lamar: wildly inventive but quietly focused and genuinely humble."

Morris has over 110M+ global streams and has gained attention for his energetic live performances including supporting Kidd G and Jelly Roll on tour. He just finished up a U.S. tour that culminated in two hometown shows in Charleston, W. Va. at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences on April 28 and 29, 2023. He will release "Jenny's Song" on May 23 and announce more dates later in 2023.

Photo credit: Kirsten Barnett