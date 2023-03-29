David Guetta Premieres New Single 'Baby Don't Hurt Me' with Anne-Marie & Coi Leray at Ultra Festival

David Guetta returns with monumental new single 'Baby Don't Hurt Me' alongside global superstars Anne-Marie and Coi Leray, out on 7th April.

Back with a bang, 'Baby Don't Hurt Me' is Guetta's hotly anticipated follow-up to Spotify global #1 and streaming monster 'I'm Good (Blue)', which has accumulated 1.4 billion global streams in just seven months. The new single 'Baby Don't Hurt Me', which premiered at Ultra Miami this week, is another dance smash, featuring two pop megastars Anne-Marie and Coi Leray.

'Baby Don't Hurt Me' samples Haddaway's 90s hit 'What Is Love', which reached #1 in charts across 13 countries. The iconic sample, paired with Guetta's mastermind production, creates a wave of nostalgic euphoria that's guaranteed to enrapture stadium-sized crowds across the globe.

The track features vocals from British dance icon Anne-Marie, who continues to take the pop world by storm with 7.5 billion global streams to date, seven Top 10 singles and multiple double- and triple-platinum selling records, and Coi Leray, the LA-based rapper known for her raw rhymes, traffic-stopping vocals and inimitable energy.

Coi Leray is best known for her recent smash single 'Players', which has 200 million streams, is currently number #1 at Rhythmic radio in the US, and has just received a remix by David Guetta, which the two performed together in his Ultra Miami set. 'Players (David Guetta Remix)' sees the legendary French DJ amplifying the original with stadium-sized drops ready for the festival season approaching.

Fast approaching 40 billion global streams in addition to this year's 'Producer of the Year' win at the BRITs and DJ Mag's #1 DJ for the third year running, David Guetta has skyrocketed to #9 most streamed artist on Spotify globally, selling over 50 million records worldwide. In his career he has reached top position across I-Tunes charts over 113 countries and achieving over 24 million Spotify followers worldwide. His previous single 'I'm Good (Blue)' hit #1 on the UK Singles chart, #2 on Global Spotify, #1 on Spotify UK, #1 on Apple UK, #1 on Amazon Music UK, #2 on UK Shazam, #3 on Global Shazam, as well as #1 in 15 territories including Australia, Denmark, Switzerland, Norway and Finland.

Just this week, the international icon won the 'Dance Song of The Year' award for his latest smash 'I'm Good' at the IHeartRadio Music Awards, where he was also previously named 'Dance Act of the Year'. He also recently received awards for 'DJ of the Year' at the NRJ Music Awards, Producer of the Year at the Brits and #1 Producer by 1001Tracklists, continuing to cement his status at the very top of the DJ pile.

A collaboration between three artists at the top of their game, 'Baby Don't Hurt Me' is sure to be one of the most exciting dance releases this year.

ABOUT DAVID GUETTA:

DJ. Producer. Artist. David Guetta is a musical trailblazer and an international icon. Currently the #4 most streamed artist on Spotify globally and with 2x Grammys awards, 11x Grammy nominations, 7x UK number 1 singles, over 36 billion global streams, 50 million records sold worldwide, and over 72 million monthly Spotify listeners to his name, he has been voted the world's best DJ in the DJ Mag 'Top 100' three times and won the accolade for best electronic artist at the MTV Europe Music Awards. To round off 2022 he won two awards at the LOS40 Music Awards, two awards at MTV EMA's, the 'Dance Act of the Year' award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and 'DJ of the Year' award at the NRJ Music Awards, and was additionally named #1 Producer by 1001Tracklists. Guetta closed out the year in Latin America, performing in Peru for a New Year's Eve extravaganza before setting out on a huge tour in January.

After a year of huge hits, Guetta began 2023 at #1 on the Global Spotify Chart with current global smash 'I'm Good' with Bebe Rexha. The track earned Guetta his eleventh Grammy nomination, receiving a nod for 'Best Dance/Electronic Recording', has garnered 1 billion global streams and simultaneously hit #1 at the US Top 40 & US Dance Radio charts. Guetta entered the 2023 awards season with nominations at the Grammys, iHeartRadio Awards, the QMusic Top 40 Awards, and at the Brits received a 'Producer of the Year' accolade in recognition of his production successes, and also delivered an incredible performance of hits.

Throughout 2022 he released a variety of collaborations including commercial hit 'Don't You Worry' with Black Eyed Peas and Shakira and UK Top 5 pop anthem 'Crazy What Love Can Do' with Becky Hill and Ella Henderson. A master creative across genres, Guetta has also gone from strength to strength with his underground-focused Future Rave project alongside Morten; the duo released their eagerly awaited Future Rave EP 'Episode 2' in November, which featured the powerful lead single 'You Can't Change Me' with Raye. Elsewhere he has provided remixes for some of the world's biggest stars including pop royalty Coldplay, Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion, Kodak Black... His final release of 2022 was an acid-fuelled remix of Sam Smith & Kim Petras' 'Unholy'. He is additionally working on new music for his underground alias Jack Back.

While maintaining an epic level of quality for his live streams during the pandemic and lockdown, he hosted his iconic United At Home series, a number of unforgettable concerts from Paris' Louvre Museum, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the Icon Brickell in Miami, and atop the Rockefeller Center, raising $2 million in donations for numerous charities. Throughout 2022 Guetta appeared at many of the world's biggest events and festivals, as well as his own residency at Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas and 2 shows a week in Ibiza: Hï Ibiza with Future Rave and Ushuaïa Ibiza with legendary party F*** ME I'M FAMOUS!.

As he continues to dominate the global charts and play some of the most exciting sets of his career, all while expanding his creative vision, exploring new sounds and evolving as an artist, David Guetta demonstrates time and time again why he is the most cherished electronic artist of our generation.