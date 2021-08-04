David Garfield's 'Stretchin' Outside The Box' Due September 27

Contemporary jazz keyboardist and producer David Garfield is renowned as an in-demand touring and session musician, working over 30 years as George Benson's musical director. Due out September 27, Stretchin' Outside The Box is the sixth and final installment in his Outside The Box series.

Garfield says, "This one includes several singles that have been popular on the radio, such as 'Sweetness,' 'Sir Charles,' 'Pirate's Cove,' 'Rainbow Seeker' and 'I Won't Back Down.' It's a double CD with 24 songs and the emphasis is on 'stretchin' out,' so many of these tunes are unedited and full of inspired jamming. The music on this album is the closest to what I consider my comfort zone and it features tributes to Herbie Hancock and Joe Sample."



Gerald Albright, Eric Marienthal, Chuck Loeb, Marcus Miller, Kirk Whalum, Paul Jackson Jr., Rick Braun, the Brecker Brothers, Nathan East and many more are among the special guests. Backing musicians include a who's who of top session players, such as Steve Gadd, Greg Phillinganes, David Paich and others.



Stretchin' Outside The Box is available for pre-order here: http://smarturl.it/0fxst3