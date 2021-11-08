David Byrne & St. Vincent Release 'Brass Tactics' EP on Streaming

David Byrne and St. Vincent's 2013 EP, "Brass Tactics" is now available on streaming for the first time.

The EP includes one new track, two remixes of tracks for their collaborative album, and two live tracks. The EP was released to promote their joint tour, which celebrated their 2012 album, "Love This Giant". The two live track on the EP were recorded live at their "Love This Giant" tour. A re-worked version of "I Should Watch TV" can currently be seen in Byrne's Broadway musical, American Utopia.

St. Vincent recently completed her "Daddy's Home" tour, in support of her recent LP of the same name. The critically-acclaimed album followed her Grammy-winning 2017 LP "Masseduction". St. Vincent was also recently seen in a new mocku-mentary film about her life, The Nowhere Inn.

Now on Broadway in American Utopia, Byrne works in a variety of mediums. Born in Dumbarton, Scotland, he grew up in North America and was educated at art schools in Maryland and Rhode Island. Since leaving the Talking Heads, the band he co-founded in the 1970s, Byrne has released nine solo albums, most recently American Utopia (2018). Byrne has been honored with an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Grammy awards, along with Obie, Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel and the Theatre World awards for Here Lies Love.

Listen to the EP here: