David Byrne, Faye Webster & More Join Abortion Access Benefit Album

501(c)3 non-profit organization NOISE FOR NOW announces NOISE FOR NOW VOL. 2, the new compilation album from their recently launched label that is set to benefit independent abortion providers throughout the nation via Keep Our Clinics.

The compilation was announced today as the Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case challenging the availability and accessibility of mifepristone – a safe and effective abortion pill that has become a critical resource for patients and abortion care providers during this country's abortion crisis.

NOISE FOR NOW VOL. 2 will feature 11 exclusive tracks from Faye Webster, The War On Drugs, Courtney Barnett, David Byrne and Devo, MC50 ft. Arrow De Wilde, Big Freedia, SOFIA ISELLA, Julia Jacklin, Becca Mancari, Claud and AJ Haynes (of Seratones).

NOISE FOR NOW Vol. 2 will be released on June 21st around the second anniversary of the Supreme Court's devastating decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, eviscerating federal protections for abortion. The limited edition album will have a one-time pressing that will be manufactured on vinyl and will be available digitally. Pre-save and pre-order the album here: https://lnk.to/kQzIoFAW.

“We are so grateful to work with these incredible artists to raise money and awareness for independent abortion clinics throughout the U.S.,” notes NOISE FOR NOW's Executive Director Amelia Bauer. “We know that when the artists and performers we love speak openly and unapologetically about abortion, abortion is stripped of its stigma. We believe that we can shape our future with art, community, and collective action."

In conjunction with this release, the NOISE FOR NOW label also announces a new partnership with ADA – the independent distribution and label services arm of Warner Music Group – that will see them acting as the NFN label's worldwide digital distributor. “The NOISE FOR NOW label is so excited to be joining forces with ADA to help us get our benefit albums and message out far and wide,” adds Bauer. “We're excited to get this great music out into the world while supporting NOISE FOR NOW's important efforts raising funds and awareness for reproductive rights within the music community,” noted Cat Kreidich, President of ADA.

NOISE FOR NOW enables artists and entertainers to connect with and financially support grassroots organizations that work in the field of Reproductive Justice including abortion access. The organization believes that we all deserve accurate and consistent information, access to safe and dignified health care, and the ability to control our bodies and lives. Continued attacks on abortion further over-extend already under-resourced independent clinics as they adapt, respond, and challenge these bans.

“Independent clinics continue to be on the frontlines: they're providing the majority of abortion care, providing care throughout pregnancy, and continuing to fight to preserve and expand our rights in the courts and on the ballot,” notes Brooke Thomson, Development Director at Abortion Care Network. “Art and music are essential to our struggles. When artists, musicians, advocates, and providers work together, we change the culture and tell everyone the truth: abortion is popular, and supporting independent providers is necessary.”

The new compilation follows the release of NOISE FOR NOW Vol 1 – a special vinyl-only limited edition album featuring tracks from Maya Hawke, Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell, Bully, Wet Leg, My Morning Jacket, Fleet Foxes, and more. The LP was released in November 2023 and is available on clear vinyl via the NOISE FOR NOW store HERE.

These songs were originally found on the 2022 digital-only benefit compilation, Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All, which was available for only 24 hours via Bandcamp and, along with the t-shirt sales featuring the album's Kim Gordon-created “Liberate Abortion” cover art, grossed over $230,000.

‘NOISE FOR NOW VOL. 2' TRACK LISTING

01. Julia Jacklin - “Dead From the Waist Down”

02. Courtney Barnett - “Boxing Day Blues”

03. Becca Mancari - “It's Too Late”

04. The War On Drugs - “Victim”

05. MC50 ft. Arrow De Wilde - “High School”

06. AJ Haynes (of Seratones) - “Everything Is Change”

07. Claud - “Spare Tire”

08. Faye Webster - “Thinking About You”

09. SOFIA ISELLA - “Hot Gum”

10. David Byrne and Devo - “Empire”

11. Big Freedia - “Hotlatta”

pre-save / pre-order here: https://lnk.to/kQzIoFAW