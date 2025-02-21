Dave Mason and Joe Bonamassa Release New Single 'Use It, Or Lose It'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The searing opening lines of "Use It, Or Lose It", featuring Joe Bonamassa on lead guitar and trading vocals with Dave Mason, set the stage for A Shade of Blues — Mason’s 21st studio album, arriving March 21st via his own Barham Records. With a career spanning over six decades, Mason—founding member of Traffic and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee—dives deep into his blues roots, delivering a dynamic and soul-stirring collection.

More than a decade in the making, this blues-infused masterpiece highlights Mason’s signature artistry and collaborative spirit. Reflecting on working with Bonamassa, he shared: “I've been fortunate to play alongside some of the greatest guitarists—Jimi Hendrix among them. To now collaborate with a powerhouse like Joe Bonamassa, a torchbearer for the next generation, is a thrill. You can feel that energy in the music and I think it truly shines.

In addition to Bonamassa, the album features an impressive lineup of additional guest artists; Michael McDonald, Mike Finnigan, Warren Hill, and more. A Shade of Blues also sets the stage for Mason's highly anticipated 2025 tour, celebrating over five decades of electrifying performances and sold-out shows worldwide. The tour kicks off March 20 in Augusta, GA and continues through May 14 in Cincinnati, OH. Mason will also perform with Kansas and .38 Special for a string of dates in July. Full itinerary is below.

Blues has been a cornerstone of Mason’s music since his earliest days with Traffic, where he performed alongside Steve Winwood, Jim Capaldi, and Chris Wood. From penning timeless classics like "Feelin’ Alright" and "Only You Know and I Know" to collaborating with legends such as Jimi Hendrix ("All Along the Watchtower," "Crosstown Traffic") and The Rolling Stones ("Street Fighting Man"), Mason’s contributions to music are unparalleled.

Now, with A Shade of Blues, Mason leans further into the genre that influenced him from the start, offering 11 tracks that showcase a wide range of blues and R&B styles. The album will be released on his own Barham Productions label.

“My guitar playing has always drawn from the blues,” Mason explains. “This album leans a little more heavily into that style, but not entirely—that’s why I call it A Shade of Blues.”

Mason reflects on the influence of American blues on his music: “In England, we didn’t have segregated radio. We grew up listening to everything—jazz, soul, R&B, country. The blues is simple music, but it’s the feel that’s kept it alive for so long.”

“Let It Flow” Tour Dates:

March 20 Augusta, GA Miller Theater

March 22 Huntsville, AL Mars Music Hall

March 23 Atlanta, GA Center Stage

March 25 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall

March 27 Sumterville, FL The Tracy Performing Arts Center

March 28 The Villages, FL Savannah Center

March 29 Melbourne, FL Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts

March 31 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

April 2 Ormond Beach, FL Ormond Beach Performing Arts

April 4 New Port Richey, FL Chasco Fiesta - Sims Park

April 5 Fort Lauderdale, FL Parker Playhouse

May 1 Minneapolis, MN The Dakota

May 2 Minneapolis, MN The Dakota

May 5 Chicago, IL City Winery

May 8 Iowa City, IA Englert Theatre

May 9 Chicago, IL City Winery

May 10 Decatur, IL Lincoln Square Theater

May 14 Cincinnati, OH Memorial Hall OTR

With Kansas & .38 Special

July 12 La Vista, NE The Astro

July 19 The Woodland, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 20 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 25 Camdenton, MO Ozarks Amphitheater

ABOUT DAVE MASON

Fans and critics alike hail Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dave Mason as one of the most talented songwriters and guitarists in the world - which is why he is still performing over 100 shows a year to sold-out crowds. Best known for his soulful voice and unsurpassed guitar playing, Dave founded two bands by the age of 15: The Deep Feeling, and The Hellions. At 18, the Worcester, England native teamed up with Steve Winwood, Jim Capaldi, and Chris Wood to form the legendary band Traffic. At 19, Mason penned the song “Feelin’ Alright.” The rock anthem, first recorded by Traffic and then covered by dozens of other artists (including Joe Cocker), cemented both Dave’s and Traffic’s legacy, and had a profound influence over rock music that continues today. In 2024 Mason released his memoir, ‘Only You Know & I Know’.

