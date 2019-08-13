Daughter of Swords Extends Tour, Dates With Wilco & Shares 'Easy Is Hard' Lyric Video

Today, Daughter of Swords, the project of Mountain Man's Alexandra Sauser-Monnig, has extended her upcoming North American tour to include dates with Wilco and Joan Shelley. In addition, the tour includes dates with Sylvan Esso, Hiss Golden Messenger, Molly Tuttle and Molly Sarlé, as well as headlining shows at Brooklyn, NY's Union Pool on 8/13, Washington DC's Songbyrd on 8/14 and Asheville, NC's Ambrose West. All dates below.

Daughter of Swords has also shared a lyric video for "Easy Is Hard," the latest from her critically acclaimed debut album, Dawnbreaker, out now via Nonesuch Records. The video features drawings by Sauser-Monnig and animation by Robert Edridge-Waks.

Watch the lyric video for "Easy Is Hard" below!

Tour Dates

8/13 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool

8/14 - Washington DC - Songbyrd

8/15 - Asheville, NC - Ambrose West

8/18 - Nashville, TN - 3rd and Lindsley +

9/7 - Raleigh, NC - Hopscotch Music Festival

9/30 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada %

10/1 - Austin, TX - Antone's %

10/3 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole %

10/4 - San Diego - The Casbah %

10/5 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom %

10/8 - San Francisco, CA - Café Du Nord #

10/9 - Portland, OR - Bunk Bar #

10/10 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre *

10/11 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre *

10/12 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall *

10/13 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel *

11/17 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre ~

11/18 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre ~

12/4 - St Paul, MN - Turf Club ^

12/5 - Sheboygan, WI - Paradigm Coffee ^

12/6 - Stoughton, WI - Stoughton Opera House ^

12/7 - Milwaukee, WI - Colectivo ^

12/8 - Chicago, IL - Old Town: Szold Hall ^



+ w/ Molly Tuttle

% w/ Hiss Golden Messenger

# w/ Molly Sarlé

* w/ Wilco

~ w/Sylvan Esso

^ w/ Joan Shelley

Photo credit: Kendall Bailey Atwater





