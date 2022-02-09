Daryl Hall & John Oates Release 'Marigold Sky' on Vinyl for the First Time Ever

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers and legendary duo Daryl Hall and John Oates are reissuing 'Marigold Sky', their fifteenth studio album and their first to be released as independent artists back in 1997. The album will be released on March 25, 2022 and is available to pre-order here

To celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the album, it is being made available for the first time on double LP, as well as an expanded CD format that includes three bonus tracks previously unavailable on the original album release. The album will also be added to all streaming major platforms for fans to enjoy digitally, for the first time in its history.

"I look at 'Marigold Sky' as the lost Hall and Oates album", says Daryl Hall. "The fans have been asking me for years about it. I'm really proud of these songs and happy to see that it's getting a global re-release."

Regarded as a fan favorite, the album is a collection of exquisitely crafted soul-pop that is irresistibly smooth, laying bare the mastery of the duo's classic songwriting chops that has been prevalent throughout their career. Includes the singles 'Promise Ain't Enough', 'Romeo Is Bleeding' and 'The Sky Is Falling'.

John Oates adds, "I am really pleased that 'Marigold Sky' is finally becoming available around the world. It's a very unique and cool album, and I hope old and new fans really enjoy it."

Daryl Hall and John Oates remain to be a huge inspiration to some of the world's most successful contemporary artists, from The xx to Kanye West, who have all sampled hits from the formidable duo. One of the most sampled artists today, their impact can be heard everywhere from boy band harmonies, to neo-soul to rap-rock fusion. This release adds to Daryl Hall and John Oates' extensive and highly successful discography, which is still resonating with existing and new fans across the globe.

In 2014, Daryl Hall and John Oates were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, an achievement matched by their legendary discography, superstar status, and raft of monster hits spanning five decades.