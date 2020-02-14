Darryl Way Announces the Release of New Solo Album DESTINATIONS

Darryl Way is the co-founder of CURVED AIR, a trailblazing rock violinist and composer.

"Destinations" is the new studio album by Darryl Way and features ten new rock instrumentals, with a variety of influences and sound effects enriching the style and delivery of the pieces.

Darryl Way said of the new instrumental album "'Destinations' a collection of 10 pieces that set out to conjure up images of far off and exotic locations like Antigua, or imagined settings like Metropolis or Mystic Mountains. Like my previous album 'Vivaldi's Four Seasons in Rock', 'Destinations' could be described as programme music, music that evokes atmospheres and impressions."

Mostly set in the 'Rock' genre, Darryl introduces himself as a guitarist on this album, as well as performing in his more familiar role as a violinist

The album is available to order here: Amazon CD: https://geni.us/Destinations





