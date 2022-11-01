Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dani Hagan Releases New Single 'Kissing You'

Dani Hagan Releases New Single 'Kissing You'

“Kissing You” is the title-track from her forthcoming album to be released early next year.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 01, 2022  

LA singer/songwriter Dani Hagan has released a new single and video, "Kissing You," the title-track from her forthcoming album to be released early next year.

The track "Kissing You" has a dark and sultry vibe, with an air of mystery as it builds anticipation. "It's a song about a forbidden relationship," says Dani. "There's no hope for this love to survive the light of day, but it thrives in the shadows. It's irresistible in chemistry but doomed for reality. That big mistake you keep repeating despite your better judgement. Even though it's destined to burnout, it somehow outlasted all the others."

Kissing You is also the title-track of the forthcoming album. Romantic to the core, the album gives a glimpse into the corners of Dani's heart. "In my mind the album, Kissing You has a different interpretation than the single," says Dani. "The album title is more of an invitation, while the single is more of a kissing you goodbyekind of moment. I love the duality of it."

Born and raised in Grand Forks, North Dakota and now based in Los Angeles, Dani has been developing her own brand of soulful rock while selling out some of LA's most iconic venues.

2021 was her breakthrough year, releasing a three-track live EP 'Jam In the Van.' This year she teamed up with famed producer, Mikal Blue (OneRepublic, Jason Mraz), and is releasing a series of singles leading up to the album release.

Dani Hagan is just getting started. Her versatility as an artist is never predictable and always intriguing. She has a long career ahead and is paving her own unique path, transcending genres, and always delivering with complete authenticity.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo credit: Jeff Xander



Classless Act Announce The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year Photo
Classless Act Announce 'The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year'
The five-piece act will play hit tracks from its debut album, Welcome To The Show, released June 24 via Better Noise Music, which has already racked up more than 2.8 million streams and drawn in a legion of fans clamoring for the high-energy, attention-grabbing rock music Classless Act creates. Check out the tour dates now!
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Play Biggest Show Ever in Denver Photo
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Play Biggest Show Ever in Denver
For Rateliff and the band, the performance at Ball Arena on December 16 holds special significance as it’s their first ever arena show and includes a performance from their longtime friend Marcus Mumford. This milestone performance follows an extensive run of worldwide dates in 2022 that includes debut shows at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.
Michael Cerveris to Release New Christmas This Year Single Photo
Michael Cerveris to Release New 'Christmas This Year' Single
The musicians on “Christmas This Year” are guitarist Pete Galub. Rebecca Crenshaw on violin, percussion by Doug Garrison and Tony Award-winner Michael Cerveris on vocals. Sessions were recorded at Restoration Sound in Brooklyn, NY and Chris Butcher Studios in New Orleans, engineered by Lorenzo Wolff and Chris Butcher and produced by Heatley.
Jordan Armstrong to Release Dual Solo Pop Album Photo
Jordan Armstrong to Release 'Dual' Solo Pop Album
Jordan Armstrong pivots away from her extensive comedy career to present a triumph of synth pop, Dual. The new five track album will be released with a launch party taking place on November 29 at the Monarch Tavern in Toronto. The first single, the eponymous Dual, was released on Spotify on September 23, 2022 to great fanfare.

From This Author - Michael Major


Netflix Expands Natural History Slate with Six New Doc SeriesNetflix Expands Natural History Slate with Six New Doc Series
November 1, 2022

Netflix has announced that it will be expanding its natural history slate with six new documentary series. Netflix's natural history slate is extremely popular with viewers. More than 100 million households have tuned in to Our Planet since its release in April 2019. Check out the complete list of upcoming series now!
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Play Biggest Show Ever at Hometown Arena in DenverNathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Play Biggest Show Ever at Hometown Arena in Denver
November 1, 2022

For Rateliff and the band, the performance at Ball Arena on December 16 holds special significance as it’s their first ever arena show and includes a performance from their longtime friend Marcus Mumford. This milestone performance follows an extensive run of worldwide dates in 2022 that includes debut shows at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.
FROM SCRATCH Is the Most Viewed Title on Netflix the Week of October 24FROM SCRATCH Is the Most Viewed Title on Netflix the Week of October 24
November 1, 2022

In its second week, Tembi and Attica Locke’s heartfelt series, From Scratch, topped the English TV List with 72.02M hours viewed, making it the most viewed title this week. Starring Zoe Saldaña, the love story was a favorite amongst fans and critics alike, pulling in a score of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes and appearing in the Top 10 in 84 countries.
A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Premiering in Immersive Spatial Audio With Dolby Atmos Exclusively on Apple MusicA CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Premiering in Immersive Spatial Audio With Dolby Atmos Exclusively on Apple Music
November 1, 2022

Craft Recordings announces the debut of A Charlie Brown Christmas—Vince Guaraldi Trio’s timeless score from the beloved 1965 animated special—in immersive Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. The album, which features such holiday classics as “Christmas Time Is Here,” “Linus and Lucy,” and “O Tannenbaum,” is premiering exclusively on Apple Music.
VIDEO: Watch the LAMBORGHINI: THE MAN BEHIND THE LEGEND TrailerVIDEO: Watch the LAMBORGHINI: THE MAN BEHIND THE LEGEND Trailer
November 1, 2022

Featuring Oscar® winners Mira Sorvino and the screenwriter of Crash, this thrilling, high-speed biopic tells the story of genius auto inventor Ferruccio Lamborghini (Frank Grillo, “Kingdom,” “Boss Level”). The film follows Enzo Ferrari (Gabriel Byrne, “War of the Worlds”) — and the upcoming Geneva grand prix. Watch the video trailer now!