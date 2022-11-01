Dani Hagan Releases New Single 'Kissing You'

LA singer/songwriter Dani Hagan has released a new single and video, "Kissing You," the title-track from her forthcoming album to be released early next year.

The track "Kissing You" has a dark and sultry vibe, with an air of mystery as it builds anticipation. "It's a song about a forbidden relationship," says Dani. "There's no hope for this love to survive the light of day, but it thrives in the shadows. It's irresistible in chemistry but doomed for reality. That big mistake you keep repeating despite your better judgement. Even though it's destined to burnout, it somehow outlasted all the others."

Kissing You is also the title-track of the forthcoming album. Romantic to the core, the album gives a glimpse into the corners of Dani's heart. "In my mind the album, Kissing You has a different interpretation than the single," says Dani. "The album title is more of an invitation, while the single is more of a kissing you goodbyekind of moment. I love the duality of it."

Born and raised in Grand Forks, North Dakota and now based in Los Angeles, Dani has been developing her own brand of soulful rock while selling out some of LA's most iconic venues.

2021 was her breakthrough year, releasing a three-track live EP 'Jam In the Van.' This year she teamed up with famed producer, Mikal Blue (OneRepublic, Jason Mraz), and is releasing a series of singles leading up to the album release.

Dani Hagan is just getting started. Her versatility as an artist is never predictable and always intriguing. She has a long career ahead and is paving her own unique path, transcending genres, and always delivering with complete authenticity.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo credit: Jeff Xander