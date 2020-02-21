Dance Gavin Dance Announce Ninth Full-Length Studio Album AFTERBURNER

Sacramento's own Dance Gavin Dance have announced the release of their much-anticipated ninth full-length studio album, Afterburner, on Friday, April 24 via Rise Records. Produced by longtime collaborator Kris Crummett (Issues, Sleeping With Sirens, Mayday Parade) and Drew Fulk a.k.a. WZRD BLD (Lil Wayne, Motionless in White, Bad Wolves), the LP is a landmark mission statement for the band and encompasses DGD energy past, present, and future. It's a killer and dynamic demonstration of what the five-piece does best, and is equal parts aggressive, melodic, and unrestrained. Pre-order the record HERE. In anticipation of Afterburner, DGD have also released "Prisoner," the first single from the album.

According to Will Swan (lead guitar), "'Prisoner' is a captivating piece of the eclectic puzzle that is Afterburner. It showcases yet another leap in our constant evolution, and I can't wait for people to hear what this album has in store."

In celebration of the upcoming LP, Dance Gavin Dance will be heading out on a massive North American headline run next month, kicking off at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium on Thursday, March 12. This batch of shows follows their entirely sold out North American headliner in 2019, where the band sold over 90k tickets in one year alone.

At the end of the tour, DGD will return home to Sacramento for Swanfest, the one-day festival headlined and curated by the band. The event will take place on Saturday, April 25 at Papa Murphy's Park. Labelmates Crown The Empire and Issues, along with Animals As Leaders, Knocked Loose, Movements, Fall Of Troy, I See Stars, Veil Of Maya, Hail The Sun, Covet, Tillie, Royal Coda, Eidola, and Wolf & Bear will also join DGD on this year's lineup. The first ever Swanfest took place last year at the City National Grove of Anaheim, CA, which proved to be a phenomenal sell-out success, a rare feat for a festival in its first year. "With last year's Swanfest selling out in Southern California, it only made sense for us to bring this year's show to our hometown in Sacramento. We are thrilled to have the chance to headline our biggest venue in the very city where it all began," says Will Swan. Tickets and VIP packages for Swanfest 2020 are on sale now HERE.

Dance Gavin Dance will also head over to the U.K. in May for a performance at Slam Dunk Festival, followed by four headline shows across Europe. A full touring itinerary can be found below, and all tickets are available for purchase HERE.

Dance Gavin Dance 2020 Tour Dates:

3/12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Palladium [LOW TICKETS]

3/13 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

3/14 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee

3/16 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre

3/18 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

3/19 - Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

3/20 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live [SOLD OUT]

3/21 - New Orleans, LA @ BUKU Festival

3/23 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

3/24 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

3/26 - Miami, FL @ Fillmore @ Jackie Gleason Theater

3/27 - Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live [SOLD OUT]

3/28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade [SOLD OUT]

3/29 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade [SOLD OUT]

3/31 - Norfolk, VA @ The Norva [SOLD OUT]

4/02 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore [SOLD OUT]

4/03 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall [SOLD OUT]

4/04 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues [SOLD OUT]

4/05 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

4/07 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel

4/08 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

4/09 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Egyptian Room

4/10 - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

4/11 - St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

4/13 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

4/14 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

4/15 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

4/17 - Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre

4/18 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

4/20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

4/22 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

4/23 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

4/25 - Sacramento, CA @ Papa Murphy's Park (Swanfest)

5/10 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

5/17 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival

5/23 - Leeds, U.K. @ Slam Dunk Festival North

5/24 - Hatfield, U.K. @ Slam Dunk Festival South

5/25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

5/26 - Paris, France @ La Boule Noire

5/28 - Cologne, Germany @ Luxor

5/29 - Berlin, Germany @ Privatclub





