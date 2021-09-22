Damon Albarn Releases New Single 'Royal Morning Blue' From Upcoming Album

The latest track from Damon Albarn's new solo album "The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows", entitled "Royal Morning Blue", is out today!

The song was written and recorded in Iceland. Directly inspired by the view from Albarn's position at the piano looking out over the sea, it captures the wonder of rain turning into snow before his eyes.

The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows is the new studio album from Damon Albarn, out 12th November 2021 on Transgressive Records. Originally intended as an orchestral piece inspired by the landscapes of Iceland, 2020 saw Albarn return to the music in lockdown and develop the work to 11 tracks which further explore themes of fragility, loss, emergence and rebirth. The result is a panoramic collection of songs with Albarn as storyteller. The album title is taken from a John Clare poem Love and Memory.

Damon Albarn is a singer, songwriter, producer and composer whose eclectic musical style and observational lyrics have made him one of the UK's most influential and consistently interesting musicians.

Listen to the new track here: