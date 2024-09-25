Daisy the Great Share New Single Ahead of EP Release This Friday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



NYC indie trailblazers, Daisy the Great return with their new single “All The People,” the first release from the band since 2023, and the lead track from their new EP Spectacle: Daisy the Great vs. Tony Visconti, out this Friday on S-Curve Records.

Daisy the Great’s fourth EP, Spectacle: Daisy the Great vs. Tony Visconti, is a masterclass in sonic storytelling — a dazzling exploration of the indie innovation that has defined the duo since the release of their hit “The Record Player Song” and its certified-gold follow-up, “Record Player” with AJR. The five new tracks were co-created with Grammy-winning producer Tony Visconti (David Bowie, T. Rex), and capture the New York City duo honing in on their unique brand of genre-defying music where interlocking double lead vocals and striking harmonies give their sound an artful and kaleidoscopic twist.

On “All The People,” funky synths swirl and melancholic harmonies usher you in as the band muse about time’s infiniteness. “It's about wondering how you would live if you could forget about the constancy of time passing,” they explain. Calling back to ‘70s glam pop and rock, there’s a striking balance of nostalgia and newness on the track.

“Tony Visconti is the kind of legendary producer you never think you’ll get to meet, let alone work with,” share Kelley and Mina. “We were already stunned enough just being able to meet him, but then, when we got back to New York, we heard that after he watched our set he wanted to work with us. We burst into a million pieces and said of course we’d love to. Tony’s such a legend. We grew up on so many records that he’s been a part of, especially the Bowie albums that have always been so dear to us. Once we were all back in New York, we started going to Tony’s studio a few times a week to write and eventually we put together this EP, Spectacle: Daisy the Great vs. Tony Visconti. We hope you love the songs. They were made with playful brains and big hearts.”

The last couple of years have seen Daisy the Great rise to new heights - collaborating with artists like illuminati hotties and Claud, playing major festivals like Lollapalooza and Firefly, and joining The Kooks and The Vaccines on their recent North American headline tour. To celebrate the launch, Daisy the Great will play an EP release show in New York City on 10/10 @ 148 Frost St with Lowertown. Tickets are available HERE.

Spectacle: Daisy the Great vs. Tony Visconti Tracklisting

All The People

Butterfly, Stay Dry

Pretty Painting

Spectacle

Fireman!

Photo Credit: Hazel Huizman

