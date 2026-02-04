DaBaby to Play 'Be More Grateful' Tour in Support of New Album

Access to general on-sale tickets will start on Friday, February 6, at 10 AM local time.
Multi-platinum global superstar DaBaby has announced the ‘BE MORE GRATEFUL’ Tour, bringing the music from his latest album to fans across the country. Joining DaBaby as supporting acts are Zeddy Will, H3adband and Bri3.
The tour will stop in major markets including Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., New York, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, and Los Angeles, among others. Live Nation/Ticketmaster pre-sale begins TODAY at 2 PM ET, while Spotify pre-sale kicks off on Thursday, February 5, at 10 AM ET. Access to general on-sale tickets will start on Friday, February 6, at 10 AM local time. Purchase tickets HERE.
The tour announcement follows the release of his album, BE MORE GRATEFUL. The album’s focus track, “POP DAT THANG,” recently landed on the Billboard Hot 100, marking DaBaby’s 54th career entry on the chart. The album also features recent singles, including “DON JULIO LEMONADE,” “OUT YA BUSINESS,” “LETTER TO MY YN,” “DON’T INSULT ME” (feat. Twin) and “PBJT.”
03/29/26 — Houston, TX - House of Blues
04/01/26 — Dallas, TX - Echo
04/03/26 — Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
04/04/26 — Miami, FL - REVOLUTION Live
04/05/26 — Orlando, FL - The Beacham
04/09/26 — Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
04/12/26 — Washington, D.C. - The Fillmore
04/15/26 — New York, NY - Irving Plaza
04/19/26 — Detroit, MI - Magic Stick
04/21/26 — Chicago, IL - Avondale Music Hall
04/23/26 — Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron
04/24/26 — Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
04/29/26 — Indianapolis, IN - Vogue
04/30/26 — Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
05/03/26 — Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
05/06/26 — Denver, CO - Marquis
05/09/26 — Phoenix, AZ - Walter Studios
05/14//26 — Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
Photo Credit: Moon King Movements
Videos