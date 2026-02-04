 tracker
DaBaby to Play 'Be More Grateful' Tour in Support of New Album

Access to general on-sale tickets will start on Friday, February 6, at 10 AM local time.

By: Feb. 04, 2026
DaBaby to Play 'Be More Grateful' Tour in Support of New Album Image

Multi-platinum global superstar DaBaby has announced the ‘BE MORE GRATEFUL’ Tour, bringing the music from his latest album to fans across the country. Joining DaBaby as supporting acts are Zeddy Will, H3adband and Bri3.

The tour will stop in major markets including Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., New York, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, and Los Angeles, among others. Live Nation/Ticketmaster pre-sale begins TODAY at 2 PM ET, while Spotify pre-sale kicks off on Thursday, February 5, at 10 AM ET. Access to general on-sale tickets will start on Friday, February 6, at 10 AM local time. Purchase tickets HERE.

The tour announcement follows the release of his album, BE MORE GRATEFUL. The album’s focus track, “POP DAT THANG,” recently landed on the Billboard Hot 100, marking DaBaby’s 54th career entry on the chart. The album also features recent singles, including “DON JULIO LEMONADE,” “OUT YA BUSINESS,” “LETTER TO MY YN,” “DON’T INSULT ME” (feat. Twin) and “PBJT.”

‘BE MORE GRATEFUL’ TOUR DATES

 03/29/26 — Houston, TX - House of Blues

 04/01/26 — Dallas, TX - Echo

 04/03/26 — Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

 04/04/26 — Miami, FL - REVOLUTION Live

 04/05/26 — Orlando, FL - The Beacham

 04/09/26 — Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

 04/12/26 — Washington, D.C. - The Fillmore

 04/15/26 — New York, NY - Irving Plaza

 04/19/26 — Detroit, MI - Magic Stick

 04/21/26 — Chicago, IL - Avondale Music Hall

 04/23/26 — Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron

 04/24/26 — Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

 04/29/26 — Indianapolis, IN - Vogue

 04/30/26 — Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

 05/03/26 — Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

 05/06/26 — Denver, CO - Marquis

 05/09/26 — Phoenix, AZ - Walter Studios

 05/14//26 — Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

Photo Credit: Moon King Movements




