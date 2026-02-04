DaBaby to Play 'Be More Grateful' Tour in Support of New Album

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Multi-platinum global superstar DaBaby has announced the ‘BE MORE GRATEFUL’ Tour, bringing the music from his latest album to fans across the country. Joining DaBaby as supporting acts are Zeddy Will, H3adband and Bri3.

The tour will stop in major markets including Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., New York, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, and Los Angeles, among others. Live Nation/Ticketmaster pre-sale begins TODAY at 2 PM ET, while Spotify pre-sale kicks off on Thursday, February 5, at 10 AM ET. Access to general on-sale tickets will start on Friday, February 6, at 10 AM local time. Purchase tickets HERE.

The tour announcement follows the release of his album, BE MORE GRATEFUL. The album’s focus track, “POP DAT THANG,” recently landed on the Billboard Hot 100, marking DaBaby’s 54th career entry on the chart. The album also features recent singles, including “DON JULIO LEMONADE,” “OUT YA BUSINESS,” “LETTER TO MY YN,” “DON’T INSULT ME” (feat. Twin) and “PBJT.”

‘BE MORE GRATEFUL’ TOUR DATES

03/29/26 — Houston, TX - House of Blues

04/01/26 — Dallas, TX - Echo

04/03/26 — Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

04/04/26 — Miami, FL - REVOLUTION Live

04/05/26 — Orlando, FL - The Beacham

04/09/26 — Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

04/12/26 — Washington, D.C. - The Fillmore

04/15/26 — New York, NY - Irving Plaza

04/19/26 — Detroit, MI - Magic Stick

04/21/26 — Chicago, IL - Avondale Music Hall

04/23/26 — Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron

04/24/26 — Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

04/29/26 — Indianapolis, IN - Vogue

04/30/26 — Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

05/03/26 — Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

05/06/26 — Denver, CO - Marquis

05/09/26 — Phoenix, AZ - Walter Studios

05/14//26 — Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

Photo Credit: Moon King Movements