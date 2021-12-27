DVBBS & Benny Benassi Drop 'Body Mind Soul' Featuring Kyle Reynolds

Globally esteemed electronic dance music stalwarts DVBBS and Benny Benassi are back on the release radar with 'Body Mind Soul', featuring the vocal talent of California-based singer Kyle Reynolds.

The new collaborative effort directly follows up DVBBS' 15-track album 'SLEEP' from the tail end of this October, Benassi's feature on Sophie and The Giants' 'Golden Nights' from mid-November, and Renyolds' feature on Syence's 'truth' from earlier last month. Out now via Ultra Music, 'Body Mind Soul' is available to listen to across all streaming platforms.

The two-minute offering begins with an atmospherically heady soundscape paired flawlessly alongside Reynolds' deep, textured vocal cut. The lyricism is rife with an emotionally-charged ambiance, placing a central focus on the enticing effects that love can take on a person. From start-to-finish, the feelgood track boasts sprightly production elements that maintain its signature high energy sensibilities with ease.

The propelling flair carries the listener throughout, a true rollercoaster of sound that'll leave one wanting even more from the trio of talent. In all, the quintessential end-of-year sonic gem serves as another perfect addition to DVBBS, Benny Benassi, and Kyle Reynolds' respective back-catalogs.

Few producers have risen to the top in the electronic music scene as quickly as DVBBS, who captured the industry's attention with hits like 'Tsunami', 'IDWK', and 'Not Going Home', 'GOMF', and 'Tinted Eyes'. The Canadian brothers Alex and Christopher have been continuously cultivating their sound since their debut in 2012 and have racked up an impressive display of collaborations with renowned names from diverse musical backgrounds. From Wiz Khalifa, Blackbear, 24KGoldn, Quinn XCII, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Roy Woods, and YBN Nahmir, DVBBS continue to prove there's nothing they can't accomplish. The brothers have played everywhere from Lollapalooza to Tomorrowland, and have also been busy in the studio during the global pandemic.

Internationally acclaimed Italian musician Benny Benassi is a pioneering trailblazer in the electronic dance music landscape. The multi-Grammy Award-winning creative force's hit 2004 masterpiece 'Satisfaction' catapulted him to fame, and he has since paved the way for others in the scene with release-after-release. His remix of Public Enemy's 1989 hit 'Bring The Noise', as well as his original productions 'Cinema' and 'Beautiful People' with Chris Brown, have captivated listeners across the globe for years. The Reggio, Emilia-based DJ/producer has also graced the decks of some of the most well-known events and venues such as Coachella, EDC Las Vegas, Tomorrowland, and Ultra Music Festival, amongst many others.

Hailing from San Clemente, California, Kyle Reynolds is an established singer/songwriter who made his debut in 2013 with hit single 'Summer Song'. Over time, his music has been played across TV stations such as ABC, CBS, ESPN, Freeform, and MLB Network, in addition to a feature of his track 'One Way Or Another' on a CBS Superbowl commercial. His music has also garnered the attention and support of venerated electronic dance music acts the likes of Cheat Codes, Gryffin, Said The Sky, and Two Friends, to name just a few. With over 32 million Spotify streams and over 1.2 million monthly listeners on the platform, Reynolds effortlessly primes himself as an artist to watch moving into the new year.

Listen to the new track here: