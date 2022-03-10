D.R.U.G.S. Announce New Album 'DESTROY REBUILD'

Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows (D.R.U.G.S) have announced the release date of their forthcoming, highly anticipated new album 'DESTROY REBUILD' which will be released June 17, 2022 through Equal Vision Records/Velocity Records. Today, the band also shares the new single and music video for "Satellites In Motion" which fans can see below.

It is their first release since 2011's acclaimed self-titled debut album. Craig Owens is once again at the project's helm and has orchestrated a band and record that is sure not just to catch your attention but also keep it. 'DESTROY REBUILD,' offers listeners the uniquely nostalgic D.R.U.G.S. sound they have been craving while also exploring new territories making 'DESTROY REBUILD' the perfect progression and exciting new chapter.

To capture this sound, Owens connected with A-List producer Howard Benson whose past work with My Chemical Romance and The All-American Rejects heavily influenced the modern alternative rock world. Benson's raw talent for recording helped shape the structures and harmonies of the album. Owens found this collaborative process cathartic and embraced his newfound flow of creativity.

The album is now available for pre-order at this link here.

"Satellites In Motion" is the second song to be released from 'DESTROY REBUILD'. Owens explains that the song "is about emotionally distant to someone you are physically close to."

The single follows "DESTINY" which was released last month. "DESTINY" is a solid bridge between the first D.R.U.G.S. self-titled record and 'DESTROY REBUILD.' Is it a hard-hitting track that expertly blends the nostalgic alternative rock sound with enough modernity that's sure to appeal to many different listeners.

