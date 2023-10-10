DPR IAN Unveils 'Dear Insanity...' EP

The EP is available to purchase and stream now on all digital platforms via The Orchard.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 3 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Video: HAMILTON Actor Deejay Young Auditions For THE VOICE With Kate Bush's 'This Woman's Photo 4 Video: HAMILTON Actor Deejay Young Auditions For THE VOICE

DPR IAN Unveils 'Dear Insanity...' EP

Korean-Australian indie-pop artist DPR IAN unveils his eagerly-anticipated visual masterpiece Dear Insanity… available to purchase and stream now on all digital platforms via The Orchard.

Written, directed, and produced by the multifaceted musician himself, the 7-track EP includes previously released singles “Peanut Butter & Tears” and “So I Danced”, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the meticulously crafted narrative that continues to unfold within IAN’s expanding visual universe. Dear Insanity… chronicles his transformative journey from the enigmatic “MITO” persona to the compelling new alter ego “Mr. Insanity.”

The EP encapsulates this journey, capturing the essence of DPR IAN’s artistic evolution and creative genius. In conjunction with today’s release, IAN reveals the music video for focus track "Don't Go Insane”, which premiered on Zane Lowe’s global New Music Daily show on Apple Music.

“Before MITO, there was Insanity,” shared IAN previously on his upcoming new project. “The ‘Dear Insanity…’ EP serves as a prequel to the expansive MITO universe. Spotlighting Mr. Insanity, who first appeared in the MIITO short film, ‘Dear Insanity…’ follows IAN’s journey to and throughout the dreamlike realm known as ‘The Other Side.’ As he traverses through The Other Side, IAN slowly begins to lose his sanity bit by bit, thus turning into his new alter ego ‘Mr. Insanity’ at the story’s climax.”

Dear Insanity… arrives nearly 15 months following the release of IAN's 2022 full-length studio album, "Moodswings In To Order," which enjoyed immense global success debuting at #1 on Billboard's Heatseekers chart, #6 on the World’s Albums chart, and #7 on Spotify's Top Albums Debut Global and US charts respectively.

The project has since accumulated more than 50 million streams to date in the US alone solidifying IAN as one to watch and earning him coveted spots on prestigious summer festival lineups such as Coachella, Head in the Clouds NY and LA, Lollapalooza, and many more. The accompanying MIITO short film, a testament to IAN's artistic brilliance, was also directed and edited by the multi-faceted artist himself.

The captivating film came to life during a sold-out, whirlwind 4-month world tour that spanned North America, Latin America, the UK, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The tour was met with tremendous enthusiasm from fans across the globe, further cementing DPR IAN's status as an international sensation.

Listen to the new single here:

PHOTO CREDIT: le3ay Studio [IG: @le3ay]



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Nicolle Galyon Unveils Surprise EP Second Wife This Friday Photo
Nicolle Galyon Unveils Surprise EP 'Second Wife' This Friday

Nicolle Galyon, an award-winning songwriter with 10 No. 1s, has made a career writing about her hometown, heartbreak and strength, with a nostalgia that has surpassed her age. Married to fellow hit songwriter (George Strait, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney) Rodney Clawson her entire adult life, Galyon releases a surprise EP.

2
Video: Stephen Wilson Jr. Shares Grief Is Only Love Acoustic Performance Photo
Video: Stephen Wilson Jr. Shares 'Grief Is Only Love' Acoustic Performance

Following the release of his critically-acclaimed debut double album søn of dad via Big Loud Records, Indiana-born, Nashville-based singer/songwriter Stephen Wilson Jr. has shared a moving acoustic performance video for “Grief Is Only Love.” 

3
Video: Brandy Clark Releases New Music Video for Dear Insecurity Photo
Video: Brandy Clark Releases New Music Video for 'Dear Insecurity'

The music video for Brandy Clark’s collaboration with Brandi Carlile, is out now. Directed by Trey Fanjoy (Taylor Swift, Miranda Lambert), the poignant video follows several characters, including Clark, as they confront and overcome personal struggles and self-doubt. Plus, check out her upcoming tour dates now!

4
JP Saxe Announces New Dates on A Grey Area World Tour Photo
JP Saxe Announces New Dates on 'A Grey Area World Tour'

JP Saxe has announced two new dates on his upcoming “A Grey Area World Tour.” The 50-date worldwide tour kicks off January 27, 2023 in Edmonton, AB, before stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Mexico City, Chicago, Ft Lauderdale, New York City, Boston, Berlin, Amsterdam, Milan, Paris, London, Dublin and more.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer With Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald & MoreVideo: Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer With Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald & More
Billy Joel Adds April Show at Madison Square Garden; 10 Shows RemainingBilly Joel Adds April Show at Madison Square Garden; 10 Shows Remaining
Sheryl Crow Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Triple-Grammy-Winning 'Tuesday Night Music Club' With Newly Mastered Vinyl EditionSheryl Crow Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Triple-Grammy-Winning 'Tuesday Night Music Club' With Newly Mastered Vinyl Edition
Video: GUTEBNERG Stars Josh Gad & Andrew Rannells Perform & Play 'Celebrity Hats' on FALLONVideo: GUTEBNERG Stars Josh Gad & Andrew Rannells Perform & Play 'Celebrity Hats' on FALLON

Videos

Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' Video
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love'
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE COTTAGE
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL