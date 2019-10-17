DJEFF Releases New EP on Diplo's Higher Ground Imprint

Diplo's rapidly growing Higher Ground imprint continues with its latest release from Lisbon-born Angola house pioneer DJEFF, who brings the heat on Time & Freedom EP with two deep club cuts - "Time & Freedom" and "Jagun Jagun" - sealed off with a proper remix of the title track from East Coast house legend Harry Romero.



Layering high-intensity arpeggiated synths over rolling basslines and oscillations, DJEFF proves his apt for building introspective dancefloor weapons with the Time & Freedom EP, out now and streaming everywhere via Higher Ground.



The title "Time & Freedom," DJEFF explains, comes from two of his and the title track's vocal collaborator Kalaf's biggest obsessions - time and freedom - and a fascination with observing how different societies interact with those two aspects of life. "Depending on the geographical location and the rules applied, Freedom and the relationship with Time can differ between gender, class and ethnicity but one can't deny that understanding it represents our biggest challenges on the path to growth," he says. "Now it's time to share this message with the world."

Founding Angola's first electronic music label Kazukuta Records in 2011 as a home for his music and by rising African talents, DJEFF is both a leader and inspiration to many with Kazukuta continuing to grow in the international scene.



Lisbon was the city that welcomed DJEFF into this world in 1984, and where both his father's Cape Verde and mother's Angola conjoined. Growing up in the bustling Portuguese capital meant being exposed to the music including Michael Jackson, Europe, Michael Bolton, Bryan Adams and many others from an early age, but living in an African heritage house also meant a close connection to the African roots with bands and musicians such as Kassav, Tabanka Djaz, Livity, Grace Evora, Eduardo Paím, among others. His first contact with electronic music came from his older sister - Robin S, Reel 2 Real, Sizequeen, Daft Punk, Armand Van Helden - and it was an instant and everlasting crush.



DJEFF's introduction to DJing was in 1999. Inspired by the DJs at club matinées at Bauhaus in the nearby Estoril, Portugal, he bought a mixer to use with two Discmans as his research into, and collection of, dance music grew, including his formative influence of house music - Erick Morillo. At school parties and family gatherings he practiced his skills, and by 2002, when he had the opportunity to learn mixing on CDJs and classic turntables from more experienced DJs, (namely learning to mix with CDJs and classic turntables), he was invited back as a resident DJ at the club, and a career as a DJ and artist was born.



Following a graphic arts degree and a move back to Angola in 2008, where he still lives to this day, DJEFF branched out from strictly DJing into studio and production work, and in 2010, his first official release - a collaboration with DJ Silyvi titled "Canjika" - through Pandora Records. Now with a plethora of singles and live performances, several albums, a Boiler Room , and support buy BBC, Major Lazer, Black Coffee and many more, DJEFF has gained a footing in the international landscape, bringing all colors of house into his sets and productions, echoing Africa, Europe, America, Asia and beyond.





