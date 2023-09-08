DJ Sliink Shares New EP 'Bricks to the 6'

As Jersey Club reaches new heights, the genre’s Global Ambassador, DJ Sliink, shares Bricks To The 6, his new EP that showcases and evolves his signature sound, blended with the melodic stylings of Toronto's SAFE, and flows from heavy-hitting East Coasters Bandmanrill and Sha EK.

The EP's lead single, "Warrior," features a new music video starring DJ Sliink and SAFE. Bricks To The 6 refers to the impeccable chemistry between Newark native Sliink & Bandmanrill and Toronto's SAFE, who find an unexpected common ground between the sounds of two vastly different urban environments. Bricks To The 6 is available everywhere now.

The DJ Sliink-produced "Real Hips II" debuted at #2 on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Digital Songs Sales Chart and earned praise from XXL, Stereogum, Brooklyn Vegan, and more. "In The Night" was added to The Fader’s Song You Need In Your Life playlist and also received playlist support from Spotify’s New Music Friday Dance, Jersey Club Heat, and Apple Music’s New In Dance. Bricks To The 6 also features "On Bro" (ft. Bandmanrill) and "Jiggiest In Jersey" (ft. Sha EK & Bandmanrill),

DJ Sliink recently performed at MoMa PS1's Warm Up 2023 and is spinning at Coco and Breezy’s Event on September 9, as well as music directing for Laquan Smith’s NYFW Show on September 11. Los Angeles fans can catch DJ Sliink on September 24 at Pangea Party, announcing this week!

Currently the host of his weekly radio show #GlobalCultureRadio on SiriusXM/Diplo’s Revolution, Sliink's impact is felt off the dancefloor as well–in 2020, he was named a Billboard 2020 Change Agent for Acts Of Change. He was recognized for his push for equality and diversity in Dance Music and beyond. DJ Sliink curates his own Spotify Track IDs and mixes/hosts his weekly Radio Show "Global Culture Radio" on Diplo’s Revolution on SiriusXM.